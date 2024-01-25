 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A faithful, fan-made restoration of the Super Metroid OST is coming to vinyl

The galaxy is at peace

By Cameron Faulkner
An illustration inspired by the Super Nintendo game Super Metroid. This piece contains Samus Aran facing the viewer, flanked by her enemies, including Ridley, and other bosses in the game. Illustration: Pierre Thyss
The soundtrack for Super Metroid on the SNES is one of the greats in gaming music, but you didn’t need me to tell you that. Composed by Kenji Yamamoto and Minako Hamano, Super Metroid’s score is at times eerie or triumphant, and it’s full of memorable tracks to accompany Samus on a journey to defeat Ridley and other bosses who stand in her way of saving the galaxy. It’s good.

You can check it out by simply playing the game via the Nintendo Switch Online perk that grants access to classic SNES games. But, a much cooler method for listening to it exists thanks to an artist named Jammin’ Sam Miller, who personally (and very faithfully) restored the soundtrack, then put it on wax in this 2-record set via WRWTFWW Records. It’s available for pre-order through Amazon and Best Buy, costing $39.99 (list price is $45.98), and it’ll launch on Feb. 16.

As with buying most vinyl, part of the appeal is the cover art — and boy, does this one deliver. Its artwork by Pierre Thyss looks stunning, and I imagine some fans may simply buy this just to put it on display.

In case you’re skeptical of Jammin’ Sam Miller’s recreation, you can check out nearly the full track list on YouTube. I think it sounds incredible, as do the artist’s many other recreations. Jammin’ Sam Miller has worked on several other game soundtrack restorations, including the Donkey Kong Country games, Pokémon Ruby & Sapphire, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, and Secret of Mana. Miller occasionally posts livestreams on YouTube so viewers can see what the music restoration process looks like.

