Through Feb. 8, Nintendo is cutting prices on Switch physical and digital games, many of which are must-play titles that belong in everyone’s collection. In case you missed out on Switch game deals close to Black Friday, this sale is a little different. It includes fewer first-party Nintendo games, but in some ways it’s actually more impressive, looping in a more diverse swath of games that Switch owners should nevertheless check out.
- Splatoon 3 is $41.99 (was $59.99) at GameStop, Best Buy, Amazon, and through Nintendo.
- The Splatoon 3 bundle that includes the Expansion Pass is $66.98 (was $84.98) at Amazon, Best Buy
- Snag Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen before the long-awaited sequel, Dragon’s Dogma 2, comes out in March. The digital version is just $4.99 (was $29.99) through Nintendo.
- Mario Strikers: Battle League is $41.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon, GameStop, and through Nintendo.
- WarioWare Get It Together is $34.99 (was $49.99) at Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy, and at Nintendo.
- It’s no longer getting content updates, but there’s still a lot to love in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, especially if you haven’t played this entry. The game costs $41.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy.
- For even more content and things to do on your island, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundle with Happy Home Paradise is $59.48 (was $84.98) at Amazon, or Best Buy.
- It ain’t Tears of the Kingdom, but you can get The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD with its remastered visuals and controls for $41.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy. It’s also available through Nintendo in digital or physical formats.
- Grab Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition for $29.99 (was $37.99) through Nintendo. This edition includes the stellar base game and the surprisingly terrifying Echoes of the Eye DLC.
- Take pictures of pokémon doing their thing, minding their own business, in New Pokémon Snap for $41.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy.
- There are few gaming experiences as relaxing as the minigame-filled Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics, which is $27.99 (was $39.99) at Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy, and Nintendo.
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus is just $6 (was $59.99) at Amazon, GameStop, and Best Buy. Before MachineGames started work on Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, it was making bold stunners like this one, possessing a brutal, yet whimsical tone that’s unmatched in the industry.
- Disney Illusion Island, a Switch-exclusive platformer that’s fun and friendly to beginning gamers, is $27.99 in digital format through Nintendo.
Loading comments...