Through Feb. 8, Nintendo is cutting prices on Switch physical and digital games, many of which are must-play titles that belong in everyone’s collection. In case you missed out on Switch game deals close to Black Friday, this sale is a little different. It includes fewer first-party Nintendo games, but in some ways it’s actually more impressive, looping in a more diverse swath of games that Switch owners should nevertheless check out.

Splatoon 3 is $41.99 (was $59.99) at GameStop, Best Buy, Amazon, and through Nintendo.

The Splatoon 3 bundle that includes the Expansion Pass is $66.98 (was $84.98) at Amazon, Best Buy

Snag Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen before the long-awaited sequel, Dragon’s Dogma 2, comes out in March. The digital version is just $4.99 (was $29.99) through Nintendo.

Mario Strikers: Battle League is $41.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon, GameStop, and through Nintendo.

WarioWare Get It Together is $34.99 (was $49.99) at Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy, and at Nintendo.

It’s no longer getting content updates, but there’s still a lot to love in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, especially if you haven’t played this entry. The game costs $41.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy.

For even more content and things to do on your island, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundle with Happy Home Paradise is $59.48 (was $84.98) at Amazon, or Best Buy.

It ain’t Tears of the Kingdom, but you can get The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD with its remastered visuals and controls for $41.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy. It’s also available through Nintendo in digital or physical formats.

Grab Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition for $29.99 (was $37.99) through Nintendo. This edition includes the stellar base game and the surprisingly terrifying Echoes of the Eye DLC.