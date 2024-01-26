 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2024’s best sale yet on Switch games just kicked off

You have until Feb. 8 to save

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Image: Nintendo
Cameron Faulkner (he/him) is Polygon’s commerce editor. He began writing about tech and gaming in 2013, and migrated from The Verge in 2023.

Through Feb. 8, Nintendo is cutting prices on Switch physical and digital games, many of which are must-play titles that belong in everyone’s collection. In case you missed out on Switch game deals close to Black Friday, this sale is a little different. It includes fewer first-party Nintendo games, but in some ways it’s actually more impressive, looping in a more diverse swath of games that Switch owners should nevertheless check out.

  • Splatoon 3 is $41.99 (was $59.99) at GameStop, Best Buy, Amazon, and through Nintendo.
  • The Splatoon 3 bundle that includes the Expansion Pass is $66.98 (was $84.98) at Amazon, Best Buy
  • Snag Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen before the long-awaited sequel, Dragon’s Dogma 2, comes out in March. The digital version is just $4.99 (was $29.99) through Nintendo.
  • Mario Strikers: Battle League is $41.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon, GameStop, and through Nintendo.
  • WarioWare Get It Together is $34.99 (was $49.99) at Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy, and at Nintendo.
A gif of an Animal Crossing character hitting a rock and having bells pop out Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon
  • It’s no longer getting content updates, but there’s still a lot to love in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, especially if you haven’t played this entry. The game costs $41.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy.
  • For even more content and things to do on your island, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundle with Happy Home Paradise is $59.48 (was $84.98) at Amazon, or Best Buy.
  • It ain’t Tears of the Kingdom, but you can get The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD with its remastered visuals and controls for $41.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy. It’s also available through Nintendo in digital or physical formats.
  • Grab Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition for $29.99 (was $37.99) through Nintendo. This edition includes the stellar base game and the surprisingly terrifying Echoes of the Eye DLC.
A Meganium glows with Illumina energy in New Pokémon Snap Image: Bandai Namco/Nintendo

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Final Fantasy fiends want Tifa for Tekken 8, forcing producer to respond

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Palworld passive skills list

By Julia Lee
/ new

Enshrouded is a solid start, but hasn’t found a distinct survival identity

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Apple’s latest policy change is good news for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

How did Fortnite get back on iOS?

By Carli Velocci
/ new

Disney Lorcana unearths Atlantis: The Lost Empire

By Alice Jovanée
/ new