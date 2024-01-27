Terry Pratchett is one of our favorite fantasy authors here at Polygon thanks to his immensely popular work on Good Omens, and the Discworld saga. If you’d like to engage with some of the best comic fantasy works ever penned, we recommend checking out the Humble Discworld bundle before the offer expires on Feb. 1.

The best entertainment deals this week

The Humble Discworld book bundle collects 38 works by comic-fantasy author Terry Pratchett for just $18, and is still available through Feb. 1. While a Kobo.com account is necessary to access these purchases, this deal remains a fantastic way to add the popular saga to your collection while benefitting Room to Read, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting literacy in historically low-income communities.

If the recent reveal trailer of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has got you in the mood to revisit the adventures of the iron-fisted archeologist, you can currently find Steelbook box set of three classic Indiana Jones films and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull on sale at Best Buy for $76.99 (was $104.99).

Despite the conveniences of streaming and other digital media, the Polygon staff will always defend the ownership and preservation of physical media. If you share this notion, and you’re in the market for a new 4K Blu-ray player, you’ll want to check out the current sale at Walmart which discounts the Panasonic DP-UB150-K to $149.99 (was $199.99). There are plenty of other models that offer a more robust suite of features, but the UB150 is an excellent choice for playing 4K Blu-ray discs, 1080p Blu-rays, and DVDs.

The top-selling stuff on Polygon this week

The best gaming deals this week

QVC might not be your first stop when shopping for new titles, but new customers should stroll through, as you have the opportunity to save $20 on any purchase of $40 or more by using the code NEWJANUARY at checkout. This deal is happening through Jan. 31, and it’s redeemable for new releases like Tekken 8, as well as 2023 greats like Super Mario Bros. Wonder, or The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Looking for more game deals? Nintendo and other retailers are offering excellent discounts on a variety of Switch titles. You can save on an impressive collection of essential games for the Nintendo handheld, like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, New Pokémon Snap, Splatoon 3, and more. We’ve highlighted some of our favorites below, but you can head over our coverage of the sale for a bigger list of titles.

The Turtle Beach Stealth Pro is a feature-rich gaming headset that’s compatible with a variety of platforms, including PlayStation, PC, Switch, and mobile devices. It’s currently discounted to $219.99 (usually $329.99) at Woot, which is its lowest price yet. In addition to superb sound quality, this comfortable gaming headset features a detachable boom mic, swappable battery with a charging station, and active noise cancellation.

The LG 45GR65DC-B is a 45-inch curved monitor with some impressive specifications for the price. It recently went down in price to $549.99 at Amazon, the lowest price we could find for the gaming panel that’s usually $699.99. Sporting a maximum resolution of 5,120 x 1,440 with a 1ms response time, 200 Hz refresh rate, and AMD FreeSync compatibility, this QHD monitor is worth checking out if you’re in the market for a very wide gaming display.