Tekken 8 is already $20 off if you’re new to QVC

Save on this game, or any other purchase of $40 or more through Jan. 31

By Alice Jovanée
If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

King points to an enemy fighter in the middle of an octagon in Tekken 8 Image: Bandai Namco
Alice Jovanée (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

Some may say that it’s a bad idea to get into a boxing match with a bear or a mysterious, jaguar mask-wearing man, but Tekken 8 would beg to differ. If you’re looking to see who fares better in the ring of honor, we’ve found a deal that’ll let you save $20 on a copy of the latest entry in the storied fighting game franchise.

Through Jan. 31, QVC will let new customers save $20 on purchases of $40 or more with the code NEWJANUARY pasted in at checkout. The selection of titles includes new releases like Tekken 8 (first spotted on sale by Wario64), and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Below, we’ve pulled out a bunch of titles that we’d recommend. Just note that the fine print on this offer states that your total must be at least $40 before tax at checkout, so $39.99 games like Metroid Prime Remastered that are right on the cusp aren’t eligible.

