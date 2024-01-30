 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Here’s what comes with your Dragon’s Dogma 2 pre-order

Reserve a copy ahead of the Mar. 22 launch for in-game bonuses

By Alice Jovanée

Dragon’s Dogma 2, the sequel to the 2012 fantasy RPG from Capcom, is set to finally arrive on Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X on Mar. 22. In addition to incredible visuals that put the original to shame, Dragon’s Dogma 2 promises battles against colossal enemies, a robust character creation system, and new vocations for your characters.

Pre-ordering Dragon’s Dogma 2 from any retailer entitles you to a bunch of in-game bonus items. But if you’re planning to pick up a physical copy of the game, Best Buy is alone in offering an exclusive Steelbook case alongside standard edition pre-orders. Below, you’ll find more details of every version of Dragon’s Dogma 2 that’s available to pre-order, where you can buy them, and what kind of loot you can expect to receive with them.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 standard edition pre-order details

Pre-ordering the $69.99 standard edition of Dragon’s Dogma 2’s digital or physical version will get you access to the Superior Weapons Quartet, as shown in the image below.

Stock photo of the Superior Weapons Quartet pre-order bonus for Dragon’s Dogma 2 Image: Capcom

If you prefer a disc, the physical version of the standard edition can be found at several retailers, including Best Buy, GameStop, Amazon, and Target. As previously mentioned, reserving a copy of the game through Best Buy will get you an exclusive Steelbook case with your purchase. Digital versions are also available to pre-order through Steam, Xbox, and the PlayStation Store.

A stock image of the interior and exterior of the Best Buy exclusive steelbook case for Dragon’s Dogma 2 Image: Best Buy / Capcom

Dragon’s Dogma 2 deluxe edition pre-order details

In addition to the Superior Weapons Quartet pre-order bonus, the $79.99 deluxe edition of Dragon’s Dogma 2 (available digitally only) grants access to the New Journey Pack, which includes the following list of in-game items:

  • Ring of Assurance
  • Explorer’s Camping Kit
  • Dragon’s Dogma Music & Sound Collection
  • Harpysnare Smoke Beacons
  • Heartfelt Pendant
  • Ambivalent Rift Incense
  • Makeshift Gaol Key
  • Art of Metamorphosis
  • Wakestone
  • 1,500 Rift Crystals
A stock photo of the in-game items included as a pre-order bonus with the deluxe edition of Dragon’s Dogma 2 Image: Capcom

Since the deluxe edition isn’t available as a physical purchase, it’s only selling through Steam, Xbox, and the PlayStation Store.

