Dragon’s Dogma 2, the sequel to the 2012 fantasy RPG from Capcom, is set to finally arrive on Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X on Mar. 22. In addition to incredible visuals that put the original to shame, Dragon’s Dogma 2 promises battles against colossal enemies, a robust character creation system, and new vocations for your characters.

Pre-ordering Dragon’s Dogma 2 from any retailer entitles you to a bunch of in-game bonus items. But if you’re planning to pick up a physical copy of the game, Best Buy is alone in offering an exclusive Steelbook case alongside standard edition pre-orders. Below, you’ll find more details of every version of Dragon’s Dogma 2 that’s available to pre-order, where you can buy them, and what kind of loot you can expect to receive with them.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 standard edition pre-order details

Pre-ordering the $69.99 standard edition of Dragon’s Dogma 2’s digital or physical version will get you access to the Superior Weapons Quartet, as shown in the image below.

If you prefer a disc, the physical version of the standard edition can be found at several retailers, including Best Buy, GameStop, Amazon, and Target. As previously mentioned, reserving a copy of the game through Best Buy will get you an exclusive Steelbook case with your purchase. Digital versions are also available to pre-order through Steam, Xbox, and the PlayStation Store.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 deluxe edition pre-order details

In addition to the Superior Weapons Quartet pre-order bonus, the $79.99 deluxe edition of Dragon’s Dogma 2 (available digitally only) grants access to the New Journey Pack, which includes the following list of in-game items:

Ring of Assurance

Explorer’s Camping Kit

Dragon’s Dogma Music & Sound Collection

Harpysnare Smoke Beacons

Heartfelt Pendant

Ambivalent Rift Incense

Makeshift Gaol Key

Art of Metamorphosis

Wakestone

1,500 Rift Crystals

Since the deluxe edition isn’t available as a physical purchase, it’s only selling through Steam, Xbox, and the PlayStation Store.