Lego celebrates 25 years of Star Wars sets with — what else? — more Star Wars sets

If you can believe it, Lego has making models inspired by the galaxy far, far away since 1999. To commemorate the 25th anniversary of this collaboration, Lego will be celebrating throughout 2024, starting on Mar. 1 with the introduction (or, in some cases, a reintroduction) of five Star Wars Lego sets.

While some of these models have made previous appearances in their Lego form, like the Tantive 4 and Millennium Falcon, the 25th anniversary versions offer a unique take on some of the classic models from the Star Wars saga by featuring new mounting plates, or exclusive minifigs.

Below, you’ll find a complete list of the 25th anniversary sets announced by Lego, along with all important details, including where you can reserve a set ahead of their Mar. 1 launch.

At 1,050 pieces, the 25th anniversary edition of R2-D2 is considerably smaller than the version that was released a few years ago to celebrate the 50th birthday of Lucasfilm, but it still features plenty of awesome details. In addition to a 360-degree rotating head, this droid features a retractable periscope and tool arms to handle obstacles. But perhaps the coolest inclusion of this set is a minifig of Darth Malak, the antagonist from Bioware’s Knights of the Old Republic. An odd pairing, sure, but we’ll allow it.

You can reserve the 25th anniversary edition of R2-D2 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target for $99.99.

Previously only available as a 1,768-piece set, the 25th anniversary edition of the Tantive 4, the personal blockade runner of Princess Leia, is a more manageable 654-piece set that you can currently pre-order from Target for $79.99.

The 25th anniversary edition of the iconic ship that made the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs is one of the smaller Lego iterations of the Millenium Falcon at 921 pieces. However, it’s not short on details, including a modeled interior, complete with itty-bitty versions of Han, Chewie, Luke, R2-D2, and C-3P0 — all represented by 1 x 1 dot pieces. You can pre-order the 25th anniversary edition Lego Millenium Falcon from Target for $84.99.

The diorama recreating the iconic opening scene from A New Hope comes packaged with a total of seven minifigs, including Darth Vader, Captain Antilles, and an exclusive collectible version of clone trooper “Fives” CT-5555. This model is made of 502 pieces, and is currently available to pre-order from Amazon, Best Buy, and Target for $54.99.

This is the first time the flagship of the fearsome General Grievous has been available in Lego form. The 25th-anniversary edition of the Invisible Hand features a total of 557 pieces, and is available to pre-order from Target for $49.99.