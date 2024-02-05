 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A limited edition Godzilla Minus One poster is coming to Mondo on Feb. 8

Illustrator Tony Stella provides a fitting portrait for the ‘King of the Monsters’

By Alice Jovanée
A teaser image for the Godzilla Minus One Poster by Tony Stella Illustration: Tony Stella
Alice Jovanée (she/her) is a commerce writer

Godzilla Minus One is a modern masterpiece of the kaiju film subgenre, and it deserves an appropriately epic poster while we wait for the film to land on digital and disc. Thankfully, Mondo and artist Tony Stella agree. While the posters for the movie’s theatrical and subsequent monochrome release were admittedly great, this limited edition poster available for purchase this week only at Mondo is even better.

An image of the Godzilla Minus One movie poster illustrated by Tony Stella Image: Tony Stella / Mondo

Stella’s illustration puts Toho’s most ruthless Godzilla yet front and center, framed by a fiery orange glow and a destroyed cityscape. The top of the illustration is accented with the Japanese version of the film’s tagline “Japan after the war. From zero to negative”, while the Godzilla Minus One logo at the bottom is rendered in stark white.

Each $79.99 poster measures 24 x 36 inches, and will be available to purchase on Feb. 8. Mondo tells Polygon that anyone who buys a poster between Feb. 8 and Feb. 12 is guaranteed to get one. The rest of the limited run will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Stella has made a career out of adapting movie posters and film box art with a masterful combination of hand-painted illustrations and digital typeface. Stella’s portfolio ranges from posters of classics like Blade Runner and Seven Samurai to more contemporary blockbusters, like Napoleon, Ford v. Ferrari, and now Godzilla Minus One.

  • Seven Samurai Image: Tony Stella
  • Onibaba Image: Tony Stella
  • Blade Runner Image: Tony Stella
  • Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom Image: Tony Stella
  • Napoleon Image: Tony Stella
  • One Upon a Time in Hollywood Image: Tony Stella
  • Ford v. Ferrari Image: Tony Stella
  • Lady Snowblood Image: Tony Stella

