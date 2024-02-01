Stonemaier Games’ Wyrmspan board game, the spiritual successor to Wingspan, is now available through its shop — and selling fast at over 12,000 games and counting on its first day. The publisher is hosting a launch sale, discounting the game to $55 instead of its retail price of $65. As the site indicates, it has a finite number of copies available in this first run, so grab yours soon.

Wyrmspan was designed, developed, and illustrated by some stunning talent. Wingspan’s original developer, Elizabeth Hargrave, is at the helm of the new game. It was designed by Apiary creator Connie Vogelmann, and drawn by Clementine Campardou. While Wyrmspan was inspired by the mechanics of Wingspan, publisher Stonemaier Games says that the new game isn’t compatible with the old system, due to its unique elements. Read more on how a game of Wyrmspan plays out in our prior coverage of the title.