 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Get 7 great games for the Steam Deck for just $14

The bundle features Maneater, Sunset Overdrive, Destroy All Humans, and more

By Alice Jovanée
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Key art for the Humble Controller’d Chaos Bundle Image: Humble
Alice Jovanée (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

If you’re looking to fill out the selection of games on your Steam Deck, you should definitely check out the Controller’d Chaos bundle at Humble. For just $14 (through Feb. 21) you can pick up a collection of seven amazing, controller-based games that play exceptionally well on Valve’s handheld.

You’ll get the technicolor, open-world Sunset Overdrive, along with the hilarious shark-vengeance simulator, Maneater, and the excellent remastered version of Ghostbusters: The Video Game. You’ll also get a copy of Destroy All Humans!, No More Heroes, Orcs Must Die! 3: Complete Edition, and Rain on Your Parade along with a 50% off coupon for its DLC.

If the entire, seven-game bundle doesn’t have your attention, you also have the option to purchase a $10 bundle that ditches Maneater, Orcs Must Die! 3, and No More Heroes.

Besides this selection of great games, a part of your purchase goes to benefit Cool Effect, a nonprofit dedicated to reducing worldwide carbon emissions. And just like with any Humble Bundle, you can fine-tune how much of your purchase goes to charity, the game’s publishers, or just to Humble itself, by using the “Adjust Donation” menu under the checkout button.

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

Loading comments...

The Latest

GTA 5 cheats and codes for PS4, PS5, Xbox, PC

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

If you hustle, you can get the Nintendo Switch for $264

By Alice Jovanée
/ new

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans lets the rich eat themselves

By Joshua Rivera
/ new
A settlement in Against the Storm. It looks like a small collection of buildings around a large, warm hearth.
Play

Against the Storm perfected the city builder by breaking the city builder

By Clayton Ashley
/ new

Amazon’s Fallout show has a cast, a creative team, and a soon-ish release date

By Toussaint Egan and Austen Goslin

Squid Game season 2’s first look confirms the game is still going

By Zosha Millman
/ new