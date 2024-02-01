Get 7 great games for the Steam Deck for just $14

If you’re looking to fill out the selection of games on your Steam Deck, you should definitely check out the Controller’d Chaos bundle at Humble. For just $14 (through Feb. 21) you can pick up a collection of seven amazing, controller-based games that play exceptionally well on Valve’s handheld.

You’ll get the technicolor, open-world Sunset Overdrive, along with the hilarious shark-vengeance simulator, Maneater, and the excellent remastered version of Ghostbusters: The Video Game. You’ll also get a copy of Destroy All Humans!, No More Heroes, Orcs Must Die! 3: Complete Edition, and Rain on Your Parade along with a 50% off coupon for its DLC.

If the entire, seven-game bundle doesn’t have your attention, you also have the option to purchase a $10 bundle that ditches Maneater, Orcs Must Die! 3, and No More Heroes.

Besides this selection of great games, a part of your purchase goes to benefit Cool Effect, a nonprofit dedicated to reducing worldwide carbon emissions. And just like with any Humble Bundle, you can fine-tune how much of your purchase goes to charity, the game’s publishers, or just to Humble itself, by using the “Adjust Donation” menu under the checkout button.