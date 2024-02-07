Looking into a new TV around Super Bowl Sunday is a tradition for a lot of people, and it can be a headache to decide which model to buy. I think it’s worth it for a lot of people to think long and hard about this decision because a lot of money may be on the line. But for the rest of you — come in closer — I’m just going to tell you one model that I think is great for the price.

It’s the 48-inch LG A2 OLED, which is available exclusively at Best Buy for $549.99. In case you didn’t know, OLED TVs have a reputation for being good at just about everything cheaper TVs falter at; sharp picture quality, stellar viewing angles, and most importantly, unparalleled contrast and brightness that accurately portrays what’s on the screen. The A2 can do all of that, making it one of the best values when it comes to TVs right now.

It’s not without shortcomings, compared to pricier OLEDs, but none of its exclusions make it a bad deal. For instance, it’s locked at 60 Hz refresh rate (and lacks HDMI 2.1 ports), so any PC or console you connect to it won’t be able to display at high refresh rates, as they would on LG’s C2, or any of its newer models (the A2 is from 2022). It also lacks the new brightness improvements that LG has developed in newer models.

I’m reluctant to consider these shortcomings at all, considering the A2’s low price. If you mostly watch TV or movies, I’d go as far as to say that you shouldn’t spend more than $549.99 anyway, unless you want a larger TV. If 48 inches works out perfectly for your pad, then consider your shopping journey done right here.