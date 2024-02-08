Humble is currently offering a bundle that includes almost every Mega Man title. For just $20, you’ll get a grand total of 25 games, including Steam versions of the Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2, Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 & 2, the Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection, and 2018’s excellent Mega Man 11. As an added bonus, you’ll get a 34% off coupon for Mega Man X DiVE Offline and a 50% off coupon for the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (both are redeemable on Steam).

The classic Mega Man titles featured in these digital collections are largely unchanged from their original versions, complete with some of the bugs and glitches that have become an integral part of the experience. However, each collection also includes a number of optional quality-of-life improvements, like a rewind feature that takes the edge off some of the more frustrating platforming segments. Each title can be played with different aspect ratios and visual filters, if you want to recreate the retro experience.

If you’d prefer to stick to just the classics, you can opt for the $2 bundle that features the original Mega Man Legacy Collection and coupons for the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection and Mega Man X DiVE Offline. The original Legacy Collection includes the first six titles in the Mega Man franchise developed for the NES.

As with other Humble bundles, a portion of each sale goes to benefit a nonprofit. In this case, it’s the JDRF, a foundation that researches treatments for Type 1 diabetes. You can use the “Adjust Donation” drop-down menu on the right side of the bundle page to adjust how the funds from your sale are distributed.