The first great game of 2024 is already on sale at Target

Target is offering an excellent promotion that allows you to save 50% on a massive selection of games, movies, and other awesome stuff (including the new Prince of Persia, the first great game of 2024!) when you purchase another participating item of equal or greater value through Feb. 14. We’ve highlighted some of our favorite items below, but just in case Target doesn’t have what you’re looking for, we’ve also found some excellent bundles for fans of Mega Man, Cyberpunk, and other associated nerdery.

In addition to sharing with you our favorite deals from the worlds of gaming and entertainment, we’ve also included the best-selling products that have made a recent appearance on our site.

The best gaming deals this week

While Target’s buy one, get one half-off promotion isn’t limited to just games, there are plenty of excellent titles to choose from, including Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, and many more.

Every Mega Man game worth playing is just $20 with this excellent Humble Bundle. The Mega Man Franchise Pack includes Steam versions of the Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2, Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 & 2, the Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection, and the Blue Bomber’s most recent adventure, Mega Man 11.

Humble is also offering a preem collection of 23 essential sourcebooks and other supplementary materials for Cyberpunk Red and the Classic Cyberpunk 2020 TTRPG for just $18 through Feb. 25. This collection features the core rulebooks for modernized Cyberpunk Red and classic Cyberpunk 2020 systems designed by creator Mike Pondsmith. This collection also includes the Cyberpunk Red Jumpstart Kit to help get you into the game quickly, with pre-generated characters and an abridged rules booklet.

Just one more bundle and I swear we’re done, okay? Fanatical is offering a collection of 26 Steam games for just $15, featuring everything from Atari remakes like Centipede Recharged to cozy farming sims like Calico and Homestead Arcana. While the chaotic energy present in this bundle is undeniable, titles like Olli Olli World, Vampire Survivors, and Warhammer 40K: Battlesector more than justify the price of admission.

Armored Core 6 is currently on sale for its lowest price ever at Games Planet. Normally $59.99, the Steam version of the big, stompy mecha shooter is discounted to $37.99, while digital versions for Xbox and PlayStation are on sale for $41.99. Armored Core 6 is a favorite among the Polygon Staff, featuring a staggering level of customization and some epic boss battles.

The top-selling stuff on Polygon this week

The best entertainment deals this week

If games aren’t your style, Target’s buy one, get one half-off sale also extends to a broad selection of 4K Blu-rays. In addition to collector’s editions of movies like Spirited Away, and Across the Spider-Verse, you’ll also find new releases like Oppenheimer and Barbie.

Oppenheimer $30 Prices taken at time of publishing. $30 at Target

The Lego Atari 2600 is normally $239.99, but is currently discounted to $191.99 at the Lego Store. The 2,532-piece set is a cleverly designed and fitting tribute to the mother of all consoles and its iconic titles. The set features the Atari 2600 console, a single controller, and three cartridges with matching dioramas.

Lego Store is also offering a discount on the Gold Lego Crossbody Bag. Typically priced at $64.99, the eye-catching bag is currently on sale for $45.99. This large, 1x1 stud features two zippered compartments and an adjustable 26-inch strap.

The Polygon Staff will always stand behind the ownership and preservation of physical media despite the conveniences of streaming and other digital formats. If you’re looking to start your own collection of 4K Blu-rays, Amazon is currently offering a discount on the excellent Panasonic DP-UB420-K 4K Blu-ray player. Normally $247.99, this model is available for around $217.99 and offers a robust suite of features like voice assistant compatibility and support for HDR10+.

If you want to watch the Superb Owl or the second season of Halo for free, Paramount Plus is currently offering a complimentary one-month trial for new subscribers through Feb. 10. To redeem your free month of the streaming service, use the offer code hUjQ6r at checkout. In addition to serving as the home for nocturnal birds and giant space rings, Paramount Plus is the only place to watch other excellent shows like Evil, Why Women Kill, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Paramount Plus $0

$6

100% off Prices taken at time of publishing. $0 at Paramount Plus