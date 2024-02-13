Over at Humble, you can get all caught up on the past six years of Destiny 2 expansions for just $20 (the base game is free over on Steam). This price includes Steam keys for the Forsaken Pack, Shadowkeep, Beyond Light, the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack, The Witch Queen, and Lightfall, the most recent expansion. It’s a heck of a deal for anyone who’s been waiting for a deal to see all of the new content Bungie has added to its first-person online shooter since it launched.

As usual with Humble’s bundles, you can customize the tier you want, and it’s possible that you may want to upgrade to the highest $40 tier that includes Lightfall’s Annual Pass (the bundle’s contents are otherwise the same compared to the $20 tier). With the pass, you can get instant access to the stories, special missions, and dungeons that have been added since Lightfall’s launch. So, this tier is great for people who want to play the latest content available right now.

If you choose to go with the $40 tier, keep in mind that a lot of the Annual Pass’ content will disappear in June when The Final Shape is set to launch, so you have four months. The aforementioned dungeons will stick around, but other Year 6 content detailed on Bungie’s FAQ page will not persist.