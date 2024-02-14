Humble’s new $15 collection of seven visually striking, puzzle-filled games is the perfect way to flex your mental muscles. The highlight of the bundle is easily The Talos Principle: Gold Edition, which combines the base game with three pieces of post-launch DLC and additional bonus content. The Talos Principle takes the puzzle room structure of Portal and stretches it by introducing you to increasingly complex mechanics. Unlike Portal, Talos Principle uses a more non-linear approach, allowing you to divert to different rooms if a single puzzle proves too difficult.

Don’t sleep on The Witness, a first-person puzzle game that features over 500 interlocking puzzles. Developed by Jonathan Blow’s development studio Thekla Inc., The Witness most closely resembles the classic 1993 PC title Myst, thanks in part to its striking imagery and esoteric solutions.

If you’d prefer a simpler title to start with in this bundle, you should check out The Pedestrian. This relatively chill puzzle platformer has you guiding a stick figure through a series of levels based on urban signage. It’s not all easy, though. The Pedestrian features plenty of interesting mechanics to keep you on your toes.

In addition to this trio of excellent titles, you’ll also get Steam versions of the Manifold Garden, Taiji, Superliminal, and the charming pixel-pusher, Patrick’s Parabox.

Similar to just about every Humble bundle, a portion of every bundle sold goes to benefit a nonprofit. This bundle helps to raise funds for the Global FoodBanking Network. If you desire to adjust how much of your purchase goes to the charity, to the developers, and to Humble, find the “custom donation” option on the right side of the page and select the “adjust donation” tab.