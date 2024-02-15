Get every mainline Street Fighter game and 34% off Street Fighter 6 for $20

Humble is currently offering a massive bundle that includes every mainline Street Fighter title and over 50 other classic Capcom arcade games for just $20. While the list of games included is truly massive, you’ll also get a 34% discount coupon for Street Fighter 6, the most recent entry in the legendary fighting game franchise.

The centerpiece of this bundle is Capcom Arcade Stadium and Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium, which serve as hubs for the classic arcade games featured in the Capcom Cup bundle. In addition to the Street Fighter titles, you’ll find a vast catalog of awesome coin-op games like Commando, Ghosts ‘n Goblins, Knights of the Round, and many more.

While the Capcom Arcade Stadium duo includes the majority of the Street Fighter franchise on its own, this bundle also includes access to the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, which features most iterations of Street Fighter from 1987 to 1999, including the Street Fighter Alpha trilogy.

In addition to the classic, cabinet-based entries available through Capcom Arcade Stadium and the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, the Capcom Cup bundle also includes Ultra Street Fighter 4 and Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition, which both include a comprehensive collection of post-launch DLC.