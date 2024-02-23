The latest expansion for the Disney Lorcana, Into the Inklands, is now available to pre-order from Amazon — that is, if you receive an invite via its virtual queue system. Just like the launch of Lorcana’s previous expansion, Rise of the Floodborn, you’ll have to manually register for invites for the Disney Lorcana products you want to buy. Doing so will enter your name into a lottery to check out with the products you’ve selected.

This queue system is available exclusively to customers in the United States, and sign-ups should remain open for several days. Once closed, invitations to purchase these products will be assigned randomly via e-mail. The e-mail invite will give you a 72-hour window to purchase, after which your slot will go to someone else.

The virtual queue system is currently only available for the Amber/Emerald and Ruby/Sapphire starter sets, Booster Display, the Illumineer’s Trove, and Gift Set. Other accessories, like deck boxes and card sleeves, will become available through Amazon and other retailers at a later date.

Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands Booster Display $143

$170

16% off Prices taken at time of publishing. This set includes 24 booster packs, each of which is filled with 12 random cards. You’re guaranteed 1 foil card per pack, plus 2 cards of rare, super rare, or legendary rarity, 6 common cards, and 3 uncommon cards. $143 at Amazon

Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands Gift Set $30 Prices taken at time of publishing. The Gift Set includes 2 Oversized foil cards, 2 Playable foil cards, 34 Damage counters. 4 Booster packs, and 2 Lore tracker tokens. $30 at Amazon

If you’ve struck out on Amazon’s lottery, their virtual queue isn’t the only way to get your hands on this new expansion. ShopDisney will have all of the same products available to purchase starting on Mar. 8 at 11 a.m. EST in addition to all of the new accessories.