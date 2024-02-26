One of 2024’s best games so far is Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, which continues the adventures of everyone’s favorite loveable dingbat, Ichiban Kasuga. In case you haven’t already played this one, now is a great time to at least add it to your game library for much less than it usually costs. Normally $69.99 on both Xbox Series X and PS5, you can snag a physical copy at Best Buy for just $39.99.

We’re not totally sure as to the reason for this sudden fire sale (the game debuted just a month ago), but we’re not complaining. In case this is your first Like a Dragon title, you may or may not already know that this is the continuation of the Yakuza series under a different name, and with turn-based combat instead of real-time combat. However, it carries on several franchise traditions, like being able to partake in reaction-based (and extremely melodramatic) karaoke at bars, and having full versions of classic Sega games in the arcade. Also, the game features many games within itself, like a dating simulator, and the Animal Crossing-esque Dondoku Island.

Infinite Wealth also contains a riveting story with satisfying combat (and expertly localized text that often has me in rapturous giggles). You should pick it up at this discounted price.