For some people, the best controller to use with a Nintendo Switch is the company’s own Switch Pro controller. It has unbeatable battery life sailing beyond 40 hours per charge, and it’s comfortable to use. Personally? I love it. The worst thing about it? It costs $69.99, more than the cost of most new Switch games. Plus, it doesn’t have as many cool features as Sony’s DualSense that sells for the same price.

If you’ve ever uttered to yourself “ugh, I just wish I could use my PlayStation or Xbox gamepads with my other console instead of buying a new controller,” well, you can! I’m here to share my adoration for an accessory that bestows cross-compatibility for the controllers you may already own.

The 8BitDo USB Adapter 2 costs $20 at Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart, and can plug right into your Nintendo Switch’s dock. As far as what controllers are compatible with it, it can be the latest Xbox wireless model, the aforementioned PS5 DualSense, or other compatible models dating back to the PS4, PS3, Wii U, and Wii, not to mention 8BitDo’s own lineup of wireless gamepads. If you want to connect more than one controller at once to your Switch, you’ll need a second 8BitDo adapter.

The process for connecting this adapter to your controller is a lot like pairing Bluetooth headphones, so it’s very easy. Just press and hold the adapter’s button while your controller is in pairing mode. From there, your controller should work mostly like a Nintendo Switch Pro would. For more fine tuning than Nintendo offers for its own controllers, the 8BitDo Ultimate Software app on PC and Mac lets you sync custom settings to the 8BitDo adapter, like unique button assignments, plus adjustments to stick, trigger, and vibration sensitivity.

I’ve had a great time using my DualSense to play Splatoon 3 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The buttons, triggers, and sticks are all just as responsive as I’d like. Additionally, Sony’s controller fits like a glove with games that allow gyroscopic aiming (aiming by tilting the controller instead of fine-tuning with the right analog stick, as shown in the GIF above). Both the DualSense and the DualShock 4 support motion controls in the games I just mentioned, plus others like Fortnite.

I consider the 8BitDo USB Adapter 2 to be an essential Switch accessory, something that’s handy to have, and can save you from spending more on Switch controllers when you want to play multiplayer games. For other recommendations, check out our full list of the best Switch accessories.