 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Fallout game anthology is the ultimate love letter — er, letter bomb — to fans

This truly ‘SPECIAL’ collector’s edition costs $59.99, drops April 11

By Alice Jovanée
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A stock image featuring the Fallout S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Anthology collectors box. Image: Bethesda
Alice Jovanée (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

Bethesda has opened up pre-orders for an anthology of Fallout games, appropriately bundled into a decorative mini nuke you might fire off at a Deathclaw. The Fallout S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Anthology, a $60 collector’s edition, will launch just before the April 12 premiere of the Fallout TV show on Prime Video. The set includes the Steam codes for every Fallout title launched on PC since 1997, plus a comprehensive set of DLC for many of the games included.

You’re getting the definitive editions of Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas, Fallout 4, Fallout 76, and the original Fallout, Fallout 2, and Fallout: Tactics (this one isn’t canon, but is still worth playing). The code for each game is printed on the back of a card corresponding to one of seven primary upgrade stats from the Fallout game series. This seems like a pretty thoughtful, yet cheeky way to honor the franchise.

The combined price of the Steam versions of every Fallout title included in this bundle is typically lands around $150. So, it’s a good deal, even when you consider that the original game is currently free for Amazon Prime subscribers (the sequel will join it in March).

While this latest Fallout collector’s edition is a little light on loot, the acceptable price reflects that. I’m sure Bethesda isn’t looking to repeat the quagmire that was the Fallout 76 Power Armor Edition, which caused an uproar by those who felt its contents were falsely advertised. Bethesda eventually compensated people who purchased the $199.99 version of the game with replacement products and in-game currency.

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

Loading comments...

The Latest

It’s time to upgrade your PS5, PC, or Steam Deck SSD. We’ve found the best deals

By Alice Jovanée

The best PC gaming monitor of 2024 is here (sorry to your wallet)

By Chris Plante
/ new

Who is Zack in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

By Julia Lee

Post-credit scenes, sequel teases, and everything else you need to know about Dune 2

By Austen Goslin and Susana Polo
/ new

GTA Online update for the week of Feb. 29

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Where to find all Cactuar rocks in Corel in FF7 Rebirth

By Julia Lee
/ new