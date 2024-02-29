Bethesda has opened up pre-orders for an anthology of Fallout games, appropriately bundled into a decorative mini nuke you might fire off at a Deathclaw. The Fallout S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Anthology, a $60 collector’s edition, will launch just before the April 12 premiere of the Fallout TV show on Prime Video. The set includes the Steam codes for every Fallout title launched on PC since 1997, plus a comprehensive set of DLC for many of the games included.

You’re getting the definitive editions of Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas, Fallout 4, Fallout 76, and the original Fallout, Fallout 2, and Fallout: Tactics (this one isn’t canon, but is still worth playing). The code for each game is printed on the back of a card corresponding to one of seven primary upgrade stats from the Fallout game series. This seems like a pretty thoughtful, yet cheeky way to honor the franchise.

The combined price of the Steam versions of every Fallout title included in this bundle is typically lands around $150. So, it’s a good deal, even when you consider that the original game is currently free for Amazon Prime subscribers (the sequel will join it in March).

While this latest Fallout collector’s edition is a little light on loot, the acceptable price reflects that. I’m sure Bethesda isn’t looking to repeat the quagmire that was the Fallout 76 Power Armor Edition, which caused an uproar by those who felt its contents were falsely advertised. Bethesda eventually compensated people who purchased the $199.99 version of the game with replacement products and in-game currency.