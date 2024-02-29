 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The best PlayStation 5 deal of 2024 so far is at Best Buy

Get Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and a slim PlayStation 5 for $450

By Alice Jovanée
Miles Morales as Spider-Man sits near an NYC police precinct in Spider-Man 2. Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon
It’s been a minute since we’ve had a solid discount on the PlayStation 5, but Best Buy has the first big deal of the year. Right now you can pick up the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle for just $449.99 (was $499.99). This bundle includes a copy of the game and the newer, slim version of the disc-based PlayStation 5. At its regular price, this bundle already saves you the $69.99 cost of buying the game on its own. And, with Best Buy’s $50 off sale on top of that, it’s effectively paying you to play Spider-Man 2.

Even if Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 isn’t your jam, don’t worry. Sony’s console is home to many awesome console exclusives, like the recent hit Helldivers 2, and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. While Sony says you shouldn’t expect any major first-party exclusives in 2024, it will soon receive the first wave of titles that were previously exclusive to Xbox, like Pentiment and Sea of Thieves.

We haven’t seen a better deal on the PlayStation 5 since the holidays, and with the PlayStation library only getting bigger, there’s never been a better time to pick up Sony’s console.

