You can already save $20 on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

It’s sold out for now

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Cloud and Tifa face off against a phoenix in a battle simulation in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Image: Square Enix
Cameron Faulkner (he/him) is Polygon’s commerce editor. He began writing about tech and gaming in 2013, and migrated from The Verge in 2023.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the second reimagined remake of Square Enix’s 1997 PlayStation RPG, is finally out. It’s available exclusively on PlayStation 5 for $69.99 from most retailers, except at QVC. Unfortunately, the online seller has recently sold out of the game. We’re keeping an eye out for when it restocks and offers savings on this game.

Once it’s back in stock, you should be able to simply add the game to your cart, then use the code HELLO20 at checkout to save $20 (the code allows you to save $20 off anything that costs over $40 before tax). This discount is great if you missed out on the pre-order phase, and were won over by the praise for this installment in the series, or just the promise of being able to explore open-world environments on the back of an adorable chocobo.

Update (Mar. 1): It seems like QVC has sold out of stock for the time being. We’ll update this post when the retailer restocks.

