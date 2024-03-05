It’s true that microSD cards are usually always pretty affordable. But on occasions such as today, they reach ludicrously cheap status on Amazon and we’ve just got to tell you about a deal. Samsung’s Evo Select microSD with 512 GB of storage is down to $24.99, matching its lowest price ever. This little storage card is perfect for the Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, or Asus ROG Ally. The 256 GB model is the same price, so don’t make the mistake of getting that when you can get double the storage space without spending more.

Now, 512 GB may not go as far as it used to, what with game installs and update sizes sometimes sailing past 100 GB per title (this issue doesn’t extend to Nintendo Switch, where most games come in at under 20 GB), but it’s nevertheless a fantastic price for this much storage.

If you already have a microSD card that you’re happy with, it can’t hurt to snag one as a backup. I learned to keep one around as backup after I excitedly tried to install The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on launch day, only to discover my microSD card stopped working.