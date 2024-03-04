The entire Dune experience spans 7 killer vinyl records

Perhaps you saw Dune: Part 2 this weekend and now you’re wondering, how do I recreate the experience of IMAX speakers vibrating my cerebrospinal fluid? Or maybe you couldn’t get tickets until the end of March, so you need an auditory appetizer ASAP. Whatever the case, if you’re deep into Dune, I recommend the killer vinyl records for both Dune: Part 1 and Part 2 that, when combined, span a whopping seven LPs.

Mondo released a gorgeous double LP of the official Dune: Part 1 score. This is the official Hans Zimmer experience, a breakneck tour from the halls of a fortress in Caladan to the empty sands of Arrakis. You can get a taste of it on Spotify!

If you want to listen to Zimmer’s music, but at a more leisurely pace than the bite-sized tracks of a soundtrack, Mondo also produced a triple LP called the Dune Sketchbook. Across nine sprawling instrumental songs, the music of Hans Zimmer does its damndest to transform your living room into an air-tight container full of the spice melange.

I’ve had a chance to listen to both of these albums, and they’re fantastic. If you’re a vinyl person, then you’ll know what I mean when I say that it just feels right listening to these elaborate instrumentals on the same setup that I listen to my old classical music records. And for people who like vinyl, but don’t buy into the mystical “warmth” of its sound, the sleeves themselves are beautiful — perfect for display.

Want to round out the Dune collection? Mutant just announced a double LP for Dune: Part 2. The set is similarly gorgeous, its abstract cover resembling Harkonnen fireworks. Inside the sleeve, fans will find liner notes by Hans Zimmer along with the film’s director, Denis Villeneuve.

The bad news: you’ll have to wait to listen to this one, since the first pressing ships on May 24. The good news: you’ll have time to read about the role music has played in Dune across its many adaptations