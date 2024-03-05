 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The new Fallout Xbox controller costs how much?

Xbox is testing the limits of what gamers are willing to pay for cosmetic upgrades

By Alice Jovanée

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Key art of the new Fallout controllers available from Xbox Design Lab Image: Microsoft
Alice Jovanée (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

The Fallout hype train is working overtime to get everyone excited for the April 12 launch of the Fallout TV Show on Prime Video. In addition to the announcement of Fallout S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Anthology of games that you can pre-order, and Prime Gaming even offering some PC titles for free for Prime subscribers, Xbox has just announced a new Fallout-themed customization option joining the Xbox Design Lab.

Key art of design examples of the Fallout-themed controllers from the Xbox design lab Image: Microsoft

The new design features a collage of different iterations of Vault Boy, the official mascot of the Fallout franchise, in addition to a Vault-Tec-themed Xbox logo at the top of the controller. I’ll admit that the new treatment looks pretty cool, but the extra cost is questionable. It costs $5 more than the other custom designs, yet I’m not sure that it’s worth it. Something about paying $84.98 (at minimum) for an Xbox controller doesn’t sit right with me.

Just like the rest of the custom color treatments available from the Xbox Design Lab, the new Fallout theme can be combined with the bevy of other customization options. If you make the triggers and D-Pad metallic, you can spend close to $100 before tax.

Personalized Xbox Design Lab Controller

  • $70

Prices taken at time of publishing.

The Xbox Design Lab lets you make a bespoke Xbox controller with an amazing variety of color and design options. Each controller starts at just $70, but for an additional $10, you can get an embarrassing custom message engraved on it.

In defense of this new design, it’s not like other Design Lab controllers are affordable. Heck, I’m personally guilty of spending $149.95 on my own custom Elite Series 2 controller from the Xbox Design Lab. But this Fallout theme isn’t the fantastic Elite controller. It’s just Microsoft’s standard (yet very good) wireless controller, which can purchased in white at Amazon for $45. At $80 and higher, Microsoft is testing the limits of what people are willing to pay for a cosmetic upgrade to a controller hasn’t changed in roughly four years.

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

The Latest

How to permanently unlock Destiny 2’s new hoverboard vehicle

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

All PlayStation trophies in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

By Julia Lee
/ new

Dragon’s Dogma 2 doesn’t care if you’re new, it’ll still kick your ass

By Ari Notis
/ new

Megan Thee Stallion names Inuyasha’s Kagome the definitive anime hot girl

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

The banned trans Joker movie finally has a trailer and a theatrical release

By Tasha Robinson
/ new

Riding sandworms in 4DX is cool as hell, but the rest of the flick is a bit rough in motion

By Charlie Hall
/ new