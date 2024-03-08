Star Wars: Unlimited, the highly anticipated Star Wars TCG from Fantasy Flight, has arrived online and at your local games store. Unlimited brings together characters, locations, and vehicles from across the Star Wars universe, combining them with amazing original art and some interesting deck-building strategy.

Unlimited borrows mechanics from previous Star Wars card games, but its most interesting change is the inclusion of its five colored aspects, which operate similarly to mana from Magic: The Gathering, guiding the composition and theme of your decks. You can learn more about the gameplay and mechanics of Star Wars: Unlimited by diving into our thorough review by Charlie Hall.

Compared to many of the recent TCG releases from The Pokémon Company and Wizards of the Coast, Star Wars: Unlimited is relatively straightforward, offering a small handful of products and accessories to start you on your journey.

If you’re ready to dive into Star Wars: Unlimited, we’ve rounded up all of the products currently available, where you can find them, and how much they cost.

The first wave of Star Wars: Unlimited, dubbed Spark of Rebellion, has a two-player starter kit available at launch from Asmodee and Amazon that includes everything you need to start playing. The $34.99 kit includes a pair of pre-built, 50-card decks with their own deck boxes, along with cardboard tokens, and a quick start rules guide. In addition to everything you need to get started, each two-player starter kit features ten cards that you won’t find in booster packs.

Besides the starter pack, the only product available for Star Wars: Unlimited at launch are its $119.99 booster display boxes, which, again, are only available online through Asmodee, Amazon, or at your local game store. Each booster display box contains 24 sealed booster packs with 16 cards. Inside every pack, you’ll find nine common cards, three uncommon, one rare or legendary, one leader, one base or token, and a single foil card.

The Spark of Rebellion set features characters and content from the original Star Wars trilogy, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Star Wars: Rebels, and more. Unlike Magic: The Gathering, sealed boosters for Star Wars: Unlimited can be used to expand your own collection, in addition to draft or sealed play formats.

Star Wars: Unlimited Accessories

Star Wars: Unlimited will also launch with an impressive array of accessories, courtesy of Gamegenic. This includes card sleeves, tokens, game mats, deck boxes, and more. But, just like the cards, these accessories are only available through Asmodee, or at your local games store.

Packs of Star Wars: Unlimited card sleeves will be available at launch for $7.99 each. Each pack of 60 matte sleeves is available with either red or blue backs, or art sleeves featuring the card art for Darth Vader or Luke Skywalker. If you’d like to equip your cards with an extra level of protection, Gamegenic makes double-sleeve packs for $11.99 that include 60 art sleeves and 60 clear sleeves.

While the two-player starter pack for Star Wars: Unlimited comes packaged with all the tokens you need to play, Gamegenic produces an impressive set of 55 premium semi-transparent acrylic tokens to enhance your gameplay for $29.99.

At launch, Star Wars: Unlimited will have four single-player game mats featuring borderless card art for the X-Wing, Tie Fighter, Death Star, and Darth Vader for $23.99 each. A larger, hyperspace-themed game mat designed for two players is available for $34.99, with a printed grid to specify different play zones.

Gamegenic’s Deck Pods are perhaps the coolest accessory for Star Wars: Unlimited. Designed to hold up to 60 double-sleeved cards, each $34.99 Deck Pod features a removable magnetic lid, a pull-out drawer for tokens, and a framed slot built into its side for your deck’s leader card. If you’re playing with two different decks, double Deck Pods with side-by-side storage for two 60-card decks are available for $59.99 each. Every Deck Pod is available in five colors, each tied to the Unlimited’s five aspects.

If you’d prefer a more affordable way to carry around your decks and tokens for Star Wars :Unlimited, five different styles of Soft Crates are available for just $7.99 each. Each Soft Crate holds a double-sleeved 60-card deck and includes an accompanying box for accessories.