 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The best iPhone controller is $30 off at Amazon

This discount is for the Backbone One made for the iPhone 14 and earlier models

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A person holding the Backbone One controller Image: Backbone
Cameron Faulkner (he/him) is Polygon’s commerce editor. He began writing about tech and gaming in 2013, and migrated from The Verge in 2023.

If your main method for playing games is on your iPhone, chances are good that you’ve heard about the Backbone One controller. If not, it’s the best one out there, with a clever design that can pull open to wrap its controls around the sides of your iPhone. It’s comfortable to use, it supports passthrough charging to keep your device charged. Better yet, it gives your iPhone its long, lost 3.5mm port, in case you want to plug in with wired headphones as you game.

I’m reminding you of its existence today for a good reason: you can get the model that connects via the iPhone 14 (and earlier devices) for 30% off its normal price at Amazon. That drops it from $99.98 to $69.99, which matches the best price we’ve ever seen. Backbone makes a newer USB-C model that costs $99.98 (it recently made a yellow version to celebrate Death Stranding coming to mobile). but aside from the connector being different, it’s the same controller.

For PlayStation gamers, one really cool thing about the Backbone One is that it’s the only non-Sony controller that natively supports Remote Play, letting you play your PS5 games on your iPhone via the Backbone One and the Remote Play app without issue. Sure, you can do that with the black-colored model shown at the top of this post, but PS5 fans should check out the company’s collaboration with Sony, which looks a little bit like a DualSense (it has PS-style button labels) and is the same darn good price of $69.99.

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

Loading comments...

The Latest

How to beat Fort Condor in FF7 Rebirth

By Johnny Yu
/ new

How to get Focus Activity Packages in Destiny 2

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Persona 3 Reload DLC will add missing PS2 bonus chapter

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

Creatures of Ava looks like a sweet alternative to Palworld, with hugs instead of guns

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Shōgun episode 3 sets up its most important character by keeping him out of the limelight

By Zosha Millman
/ new

All the big announcements from Xbox’s March 2024 Partner Preview

By Michael McWhertor
/ new