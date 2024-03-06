If your main method for playing games is on your iPhone, chances are good that you’ve heard about the Backbone One controller. If not, it’s the best one out there, with a clever design that can pull open to wrap its controls around the sides of your iPhone. It’s comfortable to use, it supports passthrough charging to keep your device charged. Better yet, it gives your iPhone its long, lost 3.5mm port, in case you want to plug in with wired headphones as you game.

I’m reminding you of its existence today for a good reason: you can get the model that connects via the iPhone 14 (and earlier devices) for 30% off its normal price at Amazon. That drops it from $99.98 to $69.99, which matches the best price we’ve ever seen. Backbone makes a newer USB-C model that costs $99.98 (it recently made a yellow version to celebrate Death Stranding coming to mobile). but aside from the connector being different, it’s the same controller.

For PlayStation gamers, one really cool thing about the Backbone One is that it’s the only non-Sony controller that natively supports Remote Play, letting you play your PS5 games on your iPhone via the Backbone One and the Remote Play app without issue. Sure, you can do that with the black-colored model shown at the top of this post, but PS5 fans should check out the company’s collaboration with Sony, which looks a little bit like a DualSense (it has PS-style button labels) and is the same darn good price of $69.99.