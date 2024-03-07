 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lego’s stunning Gotham Skyline set soars onto shelves April 4

Lego Insiders will get early access to purchase the $299.99 set based on Batman: The Animated Series

By Alice Jovanée
A stock photo of the fully assembled Lego Batman Gotham City Skyline Image: Lego
While Lego has plenty of products featuring the various iterations of Batman, its latest set based on Batman: The Animated Series might be their best yet. The massive 4,210-piece set will set you back $299.99 when it becomes widely available on April 4. However, members of the free-to-join Lego Insiders program will be able to purchase the set early, starting April 1.

Besides serving as a vehicle for the astounding voice talents of Mark Hamill and the late Kevin Conroy, Batman: The Animated Series was an afternoon staple that had a profound impact on how we experienced pop culture for anyone who spent our formative years steeped in 90’s animation. This era in Batman animation also delivered us one of the best Batman movies to date, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm.

Just like many other licensed Lego sets, the Gotham Skyline set is full of sly winks and references for fans of the animated series. The crimson Gotham skyline is punctuated with police airships, the Batwing, and, naturally, a massive Bat Signal calling the Caped Crusader to action. At street level, you’ll find a collection of some of Gotham’s most infamous locations, like the Gotham Opera, the Ace Chemical Plant, and Arkham Asylum.

Parts of the set’s facade can even be removed to reveal daguerreotype pieces that highlight some of the most famous (and infamous) escapades of the Dark Knight and the Rogues Gallery.

A close up of the detail found in the Lego Batman Gotham City Skyline Image: Lego

The set also features Wayne Manor, complete with the subterranean Batcave concealed underneath that houses a removable, miniature model of the Batmobile.

A closeup of the Lego Batman Gotham Skyline set looking at the Batcave and Batmobile Image: Lego

To complete the set, Lego has included four unique minifigs of Batman, Catwoman, Harley Quinn, and the Joker perched on a gargoyle-laden parapet.

Key art of the Batman, Catwoman, Harley Quinn, and the Joker minifigs included in the Lego Gotham Skyline set Image: Lego

