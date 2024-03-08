 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Meta Quest 2, the best VR headset for most people, is $229 at Woot

This wire-free headset offers plenty of fun games and apps

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

A woman uses Oculus Quest 2 hardware to explore VR Photo: Meta
Virtual reality can be an expensive hobby, but it doesn’t have to be. For many gamers and folks who want to get into VR fitness, the Meta Quest 2 headset is the best place to start. It has an established library of games and apps, including a stellar VR remake of Resident Evil 4, Beat Saber, Supernatural, Headspace’s new meditation app, the most immersive version of Tetris Effect you could ever hope to experience, along with many others that are worth trying. Plus, it doesn’t require any wires to use, letting you roam without worry that you’re getting tangled up as you play.

In addition to the scores of titles available on the Meta Quest Store, you can connect the Quest 2 via a USB-C cable (or wirelessly) to a Windows gaming PC to play Steam VR titles, including Half-Life: Alyx.

If you want to give VR a shot without spending $499.99 on a Quest 3 (the differences lie mainly in screen resolution, comfort, and performance boosts), I highly recommend the Quest 2, especially at the $229 price that Woot, a deal site owned by Amazon, is offering to customers. The 128 GB model you’ll get is unopened and includes a one-year Facebook warranty that covers manufacturing defects. Other stores are selling this headset for $20 more.

The Quest 2 is ready to go as soon as you open the box, with its two wireless controllers letting you easily navigate the interface. However, there’s one accessory that I recommend buying at some point. Swap out the default head strap for Meta’s Quest 2 Elite Strap that costs $49.99. It’s a bit pricey, but well worth buying since it allows for a more snug and comfortable fit that prevents the headset from moving around as you play.

