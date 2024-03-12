 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Help Critical Role playtest its Daggerheart TTRPG starting today for free

The open beta has officially begun

By Alice Jovanée
/ new
A close-up of the card-based character sheet in Daggerheart. One card, for Huntmaster, calls out the class. Another, for Katari, calls out the ancestry of the character, while another — wildborne — notes the community to which it belongs. Photo: Darrington Press
Alice Jovanée (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

Daggerheart is officially in open beta. An early version of the anticipated TTRPG system from Critical Role’s Darrington Press is available for free via a downloadable packet of PDFs from DriveThruRPG and from the Daggerheart website. You can also try out an early version of the game’s character creation tool at Demiplane. Darrington Press is encouraging players to share feedback on the game’s systems throughout this process, and will be releasing improved versions ahead of the full release in 2025.

Announced in 2023, the fantasy RPG resolves player actions using a pair of 12-sided dice, while characters and their relationships with the world around them are defined through a clever card-based system. The cast of Critical Role will be playing the game live on March 11 starting at 7 p.m. PDT / 10 p.m. EDT on their Twitch and YouTube channels. An overview of Daggerheart’s rules and systems will also be available via YouTube, and the Daggerheart website.

A modular character sheet, with a wing on the right-hand side for combat and a field at the bottom for conditions. Photo: Darrington Press

During our time with a preview build at Gen Con last year, we were particularly impressed by Daggerheart’s intuitive character- and world-building systems, but weren’t entirely convinced by the early build that it would be able to set itself apart in an already crowded market. In the year since we last looked at it, the market has only gotten more crowded. But with this open beta period, Daggerheart still has plenty of time to find its place.

Next Up In Tabletop Games

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Zweihander, the RPG engine behind Flames of Freedom, has risen from the dead

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s true endgame is taking hundreds of photos

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Warner holds on to Studio Ghibli movies, thanks to multiyear Max streaming deal

By Matt Patches
/ new

Blade Runner RPG moves the story forward with a bite-sized boxed set

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Star Wars Jedi director starts new studio with a bunch of ex-Respawn talent

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

All Card Carnival puzzle solutions in FF7 Rebirth

By Ari Notis
/ new