Andor, Moon Knight, and more Disney Plus shows are available to pre-order on 4K Blu-ray

The collector’s edition Steelbooks are coming on April 30, so order now

By Alice Jovanée
Key art for Andor: Season One Image: Disney, Lucasfilm
Pre-orders for the latest wave of 4K Blu-rays featuring Disney Plus original shows are live. The collector’s edition Steelbooks for the first seasons of Andor, Obi-Wan, Moon Knight, and The Falcon & The Winter Soldier vary in price, and can currently be reserved at Amazon or Walmart ahead of their April 30 launch.

It’s great that these shows, which were previously locked to Disney Plus, are being made available on disc in stunning 4K. Not just that, each 4K Blu-ray comes packaged in a gorgeous Steelbook with a trio of lithographs from the show, in addition to bonus features like featurettes, commentaries, and virtual effects breakdowns.

The initial wave of Disney Plus physical releases included similar collector’s editions for the first seasons of WandaVision, Loki, and The Mandalorian. Disney Plus isn’t the only streaming service bringing its original programming to physical media. Hulu’s Prey and Netflix shows like The Sandman and Wednesday have made the jump to physical media, as well.

