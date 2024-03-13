 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Get Red Faction: Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered and 8 other games for $10 at Humble

9 games for ten bucks is an awesome deal

By Alice Jovanée
Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered Volition/THQ Nordic
The latest gaming bundle from Humble features nearly every game from the Saints Row and Red Faction franchises for a paltry $10. For comparison, Steam has a similar bundle available that’s much pricier. The Plaion the Hits bundle includes Saint’s Row 2, the remastered version of Saints Row: The Third, as well as the final entry in the series and its DLC, Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell. But, for me, the real star here is Red Faction: Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered.

Red Faction Guerrilla: Re-Mars-Tered is an awesome game with a terrible title. Originally developed by Volition in 2009, then remastered in 2018, the game features many of the trappings you’d expect from an open-world title, like a map filled with odd jobs to complete. What sets Guerrilla apart, however, is its unprecedented level of destructibility, even by today’s standards.

Buildings and fortifications crumble and explode in spectacular fashion, whether that's from a well-placed demo charge, or by plowing through a load-bearing column with your trusty sledgehammer. The gameplay in the remastered version is virtually unchanged from the original, but features improved graphics and the ability to run natively at 4K. And, to cap it all off, it runs extremely well on the Steam Deck and the Asus ROG Ally.

Red Faction: Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered Edition - Alec Mason standing as vehicles explode behind him. Image: Volition, Kaiko/THQ Nordic

The other entries in the Red Faction franchise included in the bundle aren’t bad, but are definitely relics of their time. The original’s Geo-Mod engine was a technical marvel back in 2001 because it allowed the player to deform terrain and structures with explosives. While the sequel from 2003 bears the mark of the “Halo killer” era of gaming, complete with on-rails turret sections, regenerating health, and dual wielding. The final entry in the Red Faction series, Red Faction: Armageddon, and its Path to War DLC offer a similar feel to Guerrilla, with plenty of destruction, but it lacks the charm.

Just like other bundles, proceeds from your purchase of this bundle will go to benefit a non-profit. In this case, they’ll go to Active Minds, a foundation dedicated to promoting mental health and wellness for young adults. Before you make your pledge, you can use the “Adjust Donation” menu to change how much of your purchase goes to Humble, the publishers, or to the charity.

