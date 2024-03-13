 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Grid’s dissected gaming gadgets are 18% off for Polygon readers

From N64 controllers to Game Boys

By Alice Jovanée
A photograph of a framed version of the transparent, atomic purple Game Boy Color Image: Grid
Grid makes gorgeous, shadowbox-style pieces that showcase the guts of gaming’s greatest gadgets. It’s currently having a big spring sale, discounting many of the items in their store by 15%. That’s good, but what’s even better is that Grid’s offering Polygon readers a special 18% off code instead. Just enter the code S18 at checkout to save a little extra.

Each piece consists of genuine components that found a new life, tastefully arranged in a black, 13 x 13-inch frame on a white background.

A photo of the motherboard from a Game Boy Advance Image: Grid

Some of our personal favorites include the classic Game Boy, which is discounted to $221 (was $269), the transparent, atomic purple Game Boy Color for $163 (was $199), and the original Xbox “Duke” controller, which is on sale for $139 (was $169).

Some other standouts that are currently discounted from the Grid portfolio include controllers for the Gamecube, N64, and original PlayStation, or handhelds like the Sega Game Gear. Just note that due to the rare nature of these discontinued consoles and controllers, some are available in limited quantities, and Grid may not have your favorite color in stock.

