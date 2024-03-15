Where to pre-order MTG: Outlaws of Thunder Junction

It's time to saddle up, partner, because Magic: The Gathering is headed to the Wild West with its latest set, Outlaws of Thunder Junction, launching on April 19. This set draws inspiration from the romantic ideals of the American Wild West, chock full of gunslingers, masked bandits, and vigilante justice. As its name suggests, the theme of Outlaws of Thunder Junction centers around a group of villains planning a heist, using a clever mash-up of Western tropes and arcane magic.

Pre-release events for the new set begin on April 12 at your local games store, with the online launch to follow a week later. If you want to secure some cards for yourself right now, all of the products in the new lineup are available to pre-order now from Amazon and Best Buy. We’ve rustled up all of the available formats below, discussed their contents, and have provided links to where you can pre-order them.

Outlaws of Thunder Junction Bundle

Like many other Magic: The Gathering bundles, Outlaws of Thunder Junction will launch with a dedicated starter bundle. This bundle includes a themed storage box, nine Play Booster Packs, 30 basic lands, and a life-counter die. Ten of the included lands feature full card art, and half of them have a special holofoil treatment. You can pre-order this bundle to jump-start your new collection for $49.99 from either Amazon or Best Buy.

Outlaws of Thunder Junction Play Boosters

The Play Booster box for Outlaws of Thunder Junction contains 36 sealed 14-card packs from the new expansion. Each Play Booster contains at least one guaranteed holofoil card and up to five cards of rare quality or higher. Boxes are currently available to pre-order from Amazon or Best Buy for $174.99.

Outlaws of Thunder Junction Collector Boosters

Each box of Collector Boosters for Outlaws of Thunder Junction contains 12 Collector Booster packs. Each pack contains six alternate-border cards, including at least three “Breaking News” cards, reprints that report a spellcasting crime with frontpage newspaper-styled frames. Collector Booster boxes are currently available to pre-order from Amazon for $269, or from Best Buy for $280. Individual packs are available from Amazon for $27.

Outlaws of Thunder Junction Commander Decks

Outlaws of Thunder Junction will also launch with four Commander Decks, each built around a collection of villains featured in its narrative. Each pre-made deck features a curated collection of 100 cards, including a pair of random Collector Booster cards, a life-tracker die, and a deck box. Each deck is currently available to pre-order from Amazon or Best Buy for $47.99 each. Amazon also features a bundle containing all four decks for $188.99.