Build-A-Bear will now let you build-a-bidoof

Or at least order one with a lumberjack shirt

By Susana Polo
A product photo of a plush Bidoof pokémon from Build-A-Bear, wearing a truly adorable black and red plaid shirt with pokéball details. Image: Build-A-Bear
The latest in Build-A-Bear’s shockingly extensive line of Pokémon plush toys with cute little outfits is the king of Pokémon memes: Bidoof. Fans of the next-to-useless but simultaneously god-like beaver-esque battler can order a Bidoof plush starting today, to receive their very own buck-toothéd buddy, in a bundle with Bidoof-themed accessories.

And boy the accessories ares cute. He’s got a lil plaid shirt like a lumberjack! ‘Cause he’s a beaver!! It’s got Pokéball details!!! But you can also keep him naked, if you for some reason prefer a cold Bidoof, unprotected from the elements.

Product image of the Build-A-Bear Bidoof plush, without included clothing. Image: Build-A-Bear

Build-A-Bear’s Bidoof Plush Bundle costs $63 and includes one Bidoof, a red and black plaid “Bidoof shirt,” an orange “Bidoof bandana,” and a squeeze box in his paw which plays one of five Bidoof sounds, including “Bidoof!” “Bi-bidoof!” and “Bidoof.” (You can listen to all of the sounds on Build-A-Bear’s shop page, if that really clinches the deal for you.)

Just don’t go rushing out to a Build-A-Bear location: The Bidoof plush is an online exclusive. Rush to your computer only, if you want to get your Bidoof Day shopping done early this year.

