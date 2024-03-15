 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Where to pre-order the Pokémon TCG: Scarlet and Violet — Twilight Masquerade sets

Sweet baby Ogerpon makes its TCG debut on May 24

By Julia Lee
If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A Pokémon TCG: Scarlet and Violet — Twilight Masquerade ETB and booster packs with Ogrepon on them Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: The Pokémon Company
Julia Lee (she/her) is a guides producer, writing guides for games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Genshin Impact. She helped launch the Rift Herald in 2016.

Pokémon’s new TCG set, Scarlet and Violet — Twilight Masquerade, is bringing Ogerpon to the card game on May 24. While pre-release events for this set start on May 11, avid collectors will likely want to pre-order it early.

Ogerpon is the crown jewel of this set, as there will be several cards featuring the beloved ogre Pokémon donning its different masks. Though Twilight Masquerade was only announced for the western market, TCG experts have noted that this set combines the Japanese Transformation Mask and Crimson Haze TCG expansions, so you can actually get a head start looking at some of the cards, even though they’re printed with Japanese text.

We’ve got all of the latest info on the various products launching as part of the new expansion below. If you love Ogerpon and are ready put down some cash ahead of the launch, check out the retailers that are accepting pre-orders.

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet and Violet — Twilight Masquerade Elite Trainer Box (ETB)

The ETB for Twilight Masquerade which has Ogerpon on it Image: The Pokémon Company
  • 9 Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—Twilight Masquerade booster packs.
  • 1 full-art foil promo card featuring Teal Mask Ogerpon
  • 65 card sleeves featuring Ogerpon
  • 45 Pokémon TCG Energy cards
  • A player’s guide to the Scarlet & Violet—Twilight Masquerade expansion
  • 6 damage-counter dice
  • 1 competition-legal coin-flip die
  • 2 plastic condition markers
  • A collector’s box to hold everything, with 4 dividers to keep it organized
  • A code card for Pokémon Trading Card Game Live

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet and Violet — Twilight Masquerade booster bundle (6 packs)

The booster bundle of six packs for Pokémon TCG’s Twilight Masquerade with a Terastilized Ogerpon on the cover Image: The Pokémon Company

I’ve said this in other Pokémon TCG pre-order posts, and it’s still true: booster bundles are my personal favorite things to buy when a new TCG expansion comes out. It’s a box of just six booster packs, with no other frills or gimmicks. It tends to be cheaper than buying six packs separately (depending on where you’re buying from) and is the best thing to buy if you just want to open some packs.

Each booster is guaranteed to have 10 cards: four commons, three uncommons, three foils, and one energy card. There’s also an additional Pokémon TCG Live code card. One of the three foils is guaranteed to be at least rare or higher.

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet and Violet — Twilight Masquerade booster three-pack

Two blister packs of three Pokémon Twilight Masquerade TCG packs with single cards in the front. Image: The Pokémon Company

These three booster packs also come with an additional card featuring either Snorlax or Revaroom. Depending on where you’re ordering from online, the extra card you’ll get is random, just like the cards inside the packs.

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet and Violet — Twilight Masquerade booster box (36 packs)

A booster box for the Pokémon Twilight Masquerade TCG, with Ogrepon and Ursaluna on it Image: The Pokémon Company

If you want to go hard in the paint by opening tons of packs, you can grab one of these booster boxes. At Best Buy’s $119 sale price, this calculates to about $3.30 per pack, which is cheaper than GameStop’s per pack price, which is $4.99.

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet and Violet — Twilight Masquerade Build and Battle box

A Build and Battle Pokémon TCG box for Twilight Masquerade, featuring an Ogerpon on the cover. Image: The Pokémon Company
  • A 40-card ready-to-play deck, including 1 of 4 unique foil promo cards
  • 4 Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—Twilight Masquerade booster packs
  • A code card for Pokémon TCG Live

This box is ideal for people who want to play the actual game, since it comes with a 40-card deck, in addition to four packs that you can make deck adjustments to.

