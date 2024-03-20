 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The AirFly Pro audio sharing device is a must-have for travel, and it’s 20% off

Perfect for any device that has a headphone jack, be it a Switch, Steam Deck, or an older iPad

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The image shows the Twelve South AirFly Duo audio sharing accessory plugged into a Steam Deck console. The AirFly Duo enables two wireless headphones to be connected to it, allowing two people to listen simultaneously.
This picture shows the AirFly Duo, which looks similar to the AirFly Pro.
Photo: Cameron Faulkner/Polygon
Cameron Faulkner (he/him) is Polygon’s commerce editor. He began writing about tech and gaming in 2013, and migrated from The Verge in 2023.

During Amazon’s spring sale, it’s marking down the fantastic AirFly Pro wireless accessory. This gadget plugs into any device that has a headphone jack, like a Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch, a laptop, or an iPad, and lets two Bluetooth headphones (including AirPods) connect to it for joint listening. It’s very handy to have if you and a travel partner want to watch shows and movies together, or use it to enjoy game audio. Normally $54.99, the AirFly Pro is discounted to $43.99 through the end of this week.

The AirFly Pro is a handy plug-and-play device you’ll likely be smitten to own. All you need to do to connect is plug it into your audio source, power it on, then put your headphones in pairing mode as you hold the corresponding button on the AirFly Pro. In addition to using it to connect to portable electronics, some people use it to connect their wireless headphones to in-flight entertainment screens, or to treadmills that have TV and audio-out functionality. Additionally, if your car has a 3.5mm headphone jack, you can plug this in and connect your phone to send audio to your car speakers with its Aux In feature (Twelve South’s cheaper, but still great AirFly Duo lacks the capability to receive audio wirelessly. It can only transmit audio to headphones.)

The AirFly Pro can last up to 25 hours per charge. When it’s in need of a recharge, simply plug a USB-C cable into its port. There are many competitors to the AirFly Pro at this point, but Twelve South’s options are still the best out there.

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Bodies Bodies Bodies, a horror movie about how talking shit will kill your ass, is now on Netflix

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

Where to find moss in Stardew Valley

By Julia Lee
/ new

X-Men: The Animated Series was defined by its censors

And in Marvel’s sequel to the cartoon show, the X-Men fought back

By Susana Polo
/ new

Captain America and Black Panther square off in new look at Marvel’s WWII action game

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

You can now make and share your own Lego islands and games in Fortnite

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Disney Lorcana announces Ursula’s Return set and a new cooperative game

By Charlie Hall
/ new