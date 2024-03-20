During Amazon’s spring sale, it’s marking down the fantastic AirFly Pro wireless accessory. This gadget plugs into any device that has a headphone jack, like a Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch, a laptop, or an iPad, and lets two Bluetooth headphones (including AirPods) connect to it for joint listening. It’s very handy to have if you and a travel partner want to watch shows and movies together, or use it to enjoy game audio. Normally $54.99, the AirFly Pro is discounted to $43.99 through the end of this week.

The AirFly Pro is a handy plug-and-play device you’ll likely be smitten to own. All you need to do to connect is plug it into your audio source, power it on, then put your headphones in pairing mode as you hold the corresponding button on the AirFly Pro. In addition to using it to connect to portable electronics, some people use it to connect their wireless headphones to in-flight entertainment screens, or to treadmills that have TV and audio-out functionality. Additionally, if your car has a 3.5mm headphone jack, you can plug this in and connect your phone to send audio to your car speakers with its Aux In feature (Twelve South’s cheaper, but still great AirFly Duo lacks the capability to receive audio wirelessly. It can only transmit audio to headphones.)

The AirFly Pro can last up to 25 hours per charge. When it’s in need of a recharge, simply plug a USB-C cable into its port. There are many competitors to the AirFly Pro at this point, but Twelve South’s options are still the best out there.