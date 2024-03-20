It might be a while until Alienware’s stellar 4K QD-OLED curved gaming monitor that’s new for 2024 gets a big discount from its $1,200 price. However, if you can settle for 1440p resolution, there’s a sweet deal happening on this model’s predecessor. Alienware’s 34-inch 1440p QD-OLED gaming screen is $899.99 during Amazon’s spring sale, down from its normal $1,099.99 price. Notably, this temporary price cut is happening on the AW3423DW model that has Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate, indicating that it has stellar HDR, and low latency gameplay, not the lesser AW3423DWF model that’s typically discounted.

Alienware 34-inch QHD AW3423DW $900

$1,100

19% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Alienware’s AW3423DW gaming monitor features a curved QD-OLED screen, which provides amazing picture quality and contrast. Its fast 175 Hz refresh rate works with PC games, and it supports up to 100 Hz with consoles. $900 at Amazon

I had the opportunity to spend a good amount of time with the AW3423DW during my time as a reviewer at The Verge, and I enjoyed nearly every second of using it. It’s a tremendous display for PC gaming. However, because of its ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio, I can only recommend this monitor to those who play games that support 21:9 resolutions. The list of games that support it is large (and constantly growing), but unsupported games will display with large black bars on the left and right of the picture. As far as consoles go, they support only 16:9 output, so you’ll get those vertical black bars if you connect a PS5 or Xbox.

Back in 2022, I thought $1,299.99 was a fair price to ask for the AW3423DW. And now, two years later, I can confidently say that $899.99 is a fair price. The only OLED gaming monitor that’s cheaper than this one is a 27-inch flat panel from LG, which is currently selling for $799.99 ($100 off). To me, trading the Alienware’s curvature and size advantage isn’t worth these savings.