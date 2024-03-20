 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Alienware’s 34-inch curved OLED gaming monitor is $200 off

One of 2024’s best gaming monitors is still this 2022 banger

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A photo of the Alienware AW3423DW curved QD-OLED gaming monitor sitting on a wooden table. The screen is showing abstract shapes floating on a background made up of various shades of orange, magenta, and violet. Photo: Becca Farsace/The Verge
Cameron Faulkner (he/him) is Polygon’s commerce editor. He began writing about tech and gaming in 2013, and migrated from The Verge in 2023.

It might be a while until Alienware’s stellar 4K QD-OLED curved gaming monitor that’s new for 2024 gets a big discount from its $1,200 price. However, if you can settle for 1440p resolution, there’s a sweet deal happening on this model’s predecessor. Alienware’s 34-inch 1440p QD-OLED gaming screen is $899.99 during Amazon’s spring sale, down from its normal $1,099.99 price. Notably, this temporary price cut is happening on the AW3423DW model that has Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate, indicating that it has stellar HDR, and low latency gameplay, not the lesser AW3423DWF model that’s typically discounted.

Alienware 34-inch QHD AW3423DW

  • $900
  • $1,100
  • 19% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Alienware’s AW3423DW gaming monitor features a curved QD-OLED screen, which provides amazing picture quality and contrast. Its fast 175 Hz refresh rate works with PC games, and it supports up to 100 Hz with consoles.

I had the opportunity to spend a good amount of time with the AW3423DW during my time as a reviewer at The Verge, and I enjoyed nearly every second of using it. It’s a tremendous display for PC gaming. However, because of its ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio, I can only recommend this monitor to those who play games that support 21:9 resolutions. The list of games that support it is large (and constantly growing), but unsupported games will display with large black bars on the left and right of the picture. As far as consoles go, they support only 16:9 output, so you’ll get those vertical black bars if you connect a PS5 or Xbox.

Back in 2022, I thought $1,299.99 was a fair price to ask for the AW3423DW. And now, two years later, I can confidently say that $899.99 is a fair price. The only OLED gaming monitor that’s cheaper than this one is a 27-inch flat panel from LG, which is currently selling for $799.99 ($100 off). To me, trading the Alienware’s curvature and size advantage isn’t worth these savings.

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Bodies Bodies Bodies, a horror movie about how talking shit will kill your ass, is now on Netflix

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

Where to find moss in Stardew Valley

By Julia Lee
/ new

X-Men: The Animated Series was defined by its censors

And in Marvel’s sequel to the cartoon show, the X-Men fought back

By Susana Polo
/ new

Captain America and Black Panther square off in new look at Marvel’s WWII action game

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

You can now make and share your own Lego islands in Fortnite

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Disney Lorcana announces Ursula’s Return set and a new cooperative game

By Charlie Hall
/ new