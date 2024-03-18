Princess Peach Showtime! pre-orders are just $39.99 at QVC

Break out your hot pink Joy-Con because Princess Peach Showtime! is almost here. If you’re as excited as we are to play as the royal lady of House Toadstool in her very own platformer, you can currently save $20 on Princess Peach Showtime!. First-time QVC customers can use the code WELCOME20 at checkout, discounting the price to just $39.99 before tax and shipping.

Although Princess Peach has frequently appeared alongside the diverse cast of the Mushroom Kingdom, it wasn’t until 2005’s Super Princess Peach for the Nintendo DS that she stepped into the limelight, free from Mario’s shadow (but held back with sexist gameplay mechanics, like mood-swing-based powers). But she’s poised for a more captivating encore, starting on March 22, ready to step into the limelight once more.

Related Remembering the cringe surrounding Super Princess Peach

The gameplay for Princess Peach Showtime! should feel familiar to fans of the Super Mario franchise. It centers around Peach's ability to swap out her abilities by donning different costumes. In addition to her usual bubblegum-tinted attire, Peach will be able to change into outfits that transform her into a detective, a swordfighter, and a Kung Fu fighter, among others.