Princess Peach Showtime! pre-orders are just $39.99 at QVC

First-time QVC customers can get $20 off before the game comes out March 22

By Alice Jovanée
A screenshot from Princess Peach Showtime showing Princess Peach pointing with a sword Image: Nintendo
Alice Jovanée (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

Break out your hot pink Joy-Con because Princess Peach Showtime! is almost here. If you’re as excited as we are to play as the royal lady of House Toadstool in her very own platformer, you can currently save $20 on Princess Peach Showtime!. First-time QVC customers can use the code WELCOME20 at checkout, discounting the price to just $39.99 before tax and shipping.

Although Princess Peach has frequently appeared alongside the diverse cast of the Mushroom Kingdom, it wasn’t until 2005’s Super Princess Peach for the Nintendo DS that she stepped into the limelight, free from Mario’s shadow (but held back with sexist gameplay mechanics, like mood-swing-based powers). But she’s poised for a more captivating encore, starting on March 22, ready to step into the limelight once more.

The gameplay for Princess Peach Showtime! should feel familiar to fans of the Super Mario franchise. It centers around Peach's ability to swap out her abilities by donning different costumes. In addition to her usual bubblegum-tinted attire, Peach will be able to change into outfits that transform her into a detective, a swordfighter, and a Kung Fu fighter, among others.

