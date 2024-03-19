 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elden Ring is $20 off, letting new players save before Shadow of the Erdtree arrives

It normally costs $59.99 for the base game

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

A Tarnished fights Flying Dragon Agheel at Agheel Lake in Elden Ring Image: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco via Polygon
Cameron Faulkner (he/him) is Polygon’s commerce editor. He began writing about tech and gaming in 2013, and migrated from The Verge in 2023.

Don’t you know? It’s time to return to Elden Ring to polish your character before the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion drops in June. For those who haven’t played the base game at all (oh, how I wish I could experience this game again with fresh eyes), you have an opportunity to snag a rare discount on Elden Ring, which is required to own if you ever plan to play the upcoming DLC. If you need more convincing, even after it took home Polygon’s game of the year prize in 2022, check out our Elden Ring review.

At GameStop and Amazon, you can get the PlayStation 5 version of the game for $39.99 (normally $59.99). We’ve seen this price before, but it was during big holiday sale events like Black Friday. Perhaps, since we recently passed Feb. 25, this is a belated two-year anniversary price cut for players to enjoy. Should GameStop and Amazon sell out of their stock, the next best price is $42.99 at Best Buy.

This deal, unfortunately, excludes gamers who play on Xbox or PC. You can get the Xbox version at Best Buy for $49.99, $10 off the original price (physical copies for the Xbox platform seem scarce at major retailers). On Steam, Elden Ring isn’t participating in the big Steam spring sale, even though it has been previously discounted on that platform.

