If you’re tired of your friends talking about how great Shōgun is (they’re right), check it out for yourself with this Hulu deal. New and returning Hulu subscribers can currently get a free month of Hulu’s ad-free service to catch up on 30 days of essential viewing before returning to the regular monthly rate of $17.99 for the ad-free plan, or $7.99 for its ad-supported plan. Just note that this promotion is for the base plan only, so it doesn’t include access to other services like Disney Plus or ESPN Plus.
Thankfully, if you’re someone who recoils at the thought of reading several hours' worth of subtitles, Hulu is home to plenty of other awesome shows like What We Do in the Shadows, The Bear, Reservation Dogs, Only Murders in the Building, and more. In addition to its impressive array of original and FX-branded programming, Hulu has plenty of movies to enjoy as well, like the Oscar-winning Poor Things, and the Hideo Kojima documentary, Connecting Worlds. Another Oscar winner, The Anatomy of a Fall, is coming to the service on Friday, March 22.