 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New and returning Hulu subscribers can get one glorious, ad-free month for $0

Enjoy shows like Shōgun, The Bear, and What We Do in the Shadows for a full month

By Alice Jovanée

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Key Art for Shogun Image: FX / Hulu
Alice Jovanée (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

If you’re tired of your friends talking about how great Shōgun is (they’re right), check it out for yourself with this Hulu deal. New and returning Hulu subscribers can currently get a free month of Hulu’s ad-free service to catch up on 30 days of essential viewing before returning to the regular monthly rate of $17.99 for the ad-free plan, or $7.99 for its ad-supported plan. Just note that this promotion is for the base plan only, so it doesn’t include access to other services like Disney Plus or ESPN Plus.

Thankfully, if you’re someone who recoils at the thought of reading several hours' worth of subtitles, Hulu is home to plenty of other awesome shows like What We Do in the Shadows, The Bear, Reservation Dogs, Only Murders in the Building, and more. In addition to its impressive array of original and FX-branded programming, Hulu has plenty of movies to enjoy as well, like the Oscar-winning Poor Things, and the Hideo Kojima documentary, Connecting Worlds. Another Oscar winner, The Anatomy of a Fall, is coming to the service on Friday, March 22.

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

The Latest

Where to find moss in Stardew Valley

By Julia Lee
/ new

X-Men: The Animated Series was defined by its censors

And in Marvel’s sequel to the cartoon show, the X-Men fought back

By Susana Polo
/ new

Captain America and Black Panther square off in new look at Marvel’s WWII action game

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

You can now make and share your own Lego islands and games in Fortnite

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Disney Lorcana announces Ursula’s Return set and a new cooperative game

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a new high for oldie representation in video games

By Oli Welsh
/ new