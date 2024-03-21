If you love blowing up bugs, Humble’s $18 Earth Defense Force bundle is for you

If Helldivers 2 isn’t delivering enough bug stomping for your liking, you might want to check out Humble’s EDF United Bundle. It combines the past nine years’ worth of Earth Defense Force games and their downloadable content in a package for $18. While this bundle doesn’t include the most recent entry in the franchise, Earth Defense Force 6, you’ll find every other game here that’s launched since 2015, including Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair.

The highlight of this collection is Earth Defense Force 5, which delivers 4-player online play, or 2-player local co-op. You’ll also find Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain, and Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair, along with its 18 DLC packs that include new weapons and cosmetics to round out your arsenal. If you only want to play Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair, Humble offers that in a tier by itself for just $1.

The EDF United Bundle also features a pair of interesting spinoffs from the franchise, including the vertical-scrolling shooter, Wingdiver, and Earth Defense Force: World Brothers, which takes the established gameplay and replaces the realistic graphics with a chunky voxel art style.

Much like Helldivers, Earth Defense Force pits you and up to three friends against endless hordes of giant bugs, and equips you with plenty of heavy firepower to get the job done. However, just like Helldivers, friendly fire can quickly turn your buddies into collateral damage if you aren’t careful. This becomes particularly hazardous considering that many of the games in the Earth Defense Force franchise support local co-op.

Humble’s bundles always set aside a portion of their sales to benefit a nonprofit. This particular bundle benefits Oceana. You can adjust how much of your purchase goes to the charity, to the developers, and to Humble by using the “adjust donation” option on the right side of the page and selecting a custom amount.