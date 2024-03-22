 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pathfinder’s Old West adventure, The Outlaws of Alkenstar, is just $30 at Humble

Everything you need to jump into the world of Pathfinder Second Edition and more

By Alice Jovanée

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Key art from the Outlaws of Alkenstar Adventure for Pathfinder Second Edition Image: Paizo
Alice Jovanée (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

Pathfinder is one of our favorite alternatives to Dungeons & Dragons, featuring a variety of strange, awesome settings, like a steampunk Old West. We recommend that you give the second-edition Pathfinder system a try, especially since it won’t cost you much today. Humble is offering a colossal package of Pathfinder texts, along with all of the content for the Outlaws of Alkenstar adventure path, for just $30.

In case you find it useful to see a complete list of what’s included in the $30 bundle, we’ve listed it below:

  • PDFs of the three chapters featured in the Outlaws of Alkenstar adventure path
  • The setting’s associated Player’s Guide
  • The Guns & Gears sourcebook
  • The Head Shot the Rot one-shot adventure
  • A trio of modules for the Foundry virtual tabletop system
  • The Pathfinder Second Edition Beginner Box PDF, as well as PDFs of the Core Rulebook, Advanced Player’s Guide, Bestiary, and GameMastery Guide
  • Prefer a more traditional fantasy adventure setting? This bundle comes packaged with Pathfinder’s Lost Omens setting, including the Lost Omens World Guide, Character Guide, and the Impossible Lands sourcebook.

Humble is offering a $40 donation tier, which includes the items above as well as a physical hardcover copy of the Guns & Gears sourcebook (while supplies last).

Art from the Outlaws of Alkenstar Pathfinder 2E setting Image: Paizo

As with other Humble bundles, a portion of the sales will benefit a nonprofit, and you can adjust how much of your money goes to Humble, the publisher, and to charity by using the “adjust donation” tab before checking out.

Next Up In Tabletop Games

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

The Latest

Where to find moss in Stardew Valley

By Julia Lee
/ new

How to unlock the Mystic Spearhand vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Dragon’s Dogma 2’s save system is a minefield

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Much like Disney Lorcana, the Star Wars: Unlimited TCG is in short supply

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Dragon’s Dogma 2’s surprise microtransactions are making people angry, but should they?

By Oli Welsh
/ new

Where to find the bookseller in Stardew Valley

By Julia Lee
/ new