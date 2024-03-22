Pathfinder’s Old West adventure, The Outlaws of Alkenstar, is just $30 at Humble

Pathfinder is one of our favorite alternatives to Dungeons & Dragons, featuring a variety of strange, awesome settings, like a steampunk Old West. We recommend that you give the second-edition Pathfinder system a try, especially since it won’t cost you much today. Humble is offering a colossal package of Pathfinder texts, along with all of the content for the Outlaws of Alkenstar adventure path, for just $30.

In case you find it useful to see a complete list of what’s included in the $30 bundle, we’ve listed it below:

PDFs of the three chapters featured in the Outlaws of Alkenstar adventure path

The setting’s associated Player’s Guide

The Guns & Gears sourcebook

The Head Shot the Rot one-shot adventure

A trio of modules for the Foundry virtual tabletop system

The Pathfinder Second Edition Beginner Box PDF, as well as PDFs of the Core Rulebook, Advanced Player’s Guide, Bestiary, and GameMastery Guide

Prefer a more traditional fantasy adventure setting? This bundle comes packaged with Pathfinder’s Lost Omens setting, including the Lost Omens World Guide, Character Guide, and the Impossible Lands sourcebook.

Humble is offering a $40 donation tier, which includes the items above as well as a physical hardcover copy of the Guns & Gears sourcebook (while supplies last).

As with other Humble bundles, a portion of the sales will benefit a nonprofit, and you can adjust how much of your money goes to Humble, the publisher, and to charity by using the “adjust donation” tab before checking out.