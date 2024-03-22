Pathfinder’s Old West adventure, The Outlaws of Alkenstar, is just $30 at Humble

Pathfinder is one of our favorite alternatives to Dungeons & Dragons, featuring a variety of strange, awesome settings, like a steampunk Old West. We recommend that you give the second-edition Pathfinder system a try, especially since it won’t cost you much today. Humble is offering a colossal package of Pathfinder texts, along with all of the content for the Outlaws of Alkenstar adventure path, for just $30.
In case you find it useful to see a complete list of what’s included in the $30 bundle, we’ve listed it below:
- PDFs of the three chapters featured in the Outlaws of Alkenstar adventure path
- The setting’s associated Player’s Guide
- The Guns & Gears sourcebook
- The Head Shot the Rot one-shot adventure
- A trio of modules for the Foundry virtual tabletop system
- The Pathfinder Second Edition Beginner Box PDF, as well as PDFs of the Core Rulebook, Advanced Player’s Guide, Bestiary, and GameMastery Guide
- Prefer a more traditional fantasy adventure setting? This bundle comes packaged with Pathfinder’s Lost Omens setting, including the Lost Omens World Guide, Character Guide, and the Impossible Lands sourcebook.
Humble is offering a $40 donation tier, which includes the items above as well as a physical hardcover copy of the Guns & Gears sourcebook (while supplies last).
As with other Humble bundles, a portion of the sales will benefit a nonprofit, and you can adjust how much of your money goes to Humble, the publisher, and to charity by using the “adjust donation” tab before checking out.