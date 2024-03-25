 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Persona 3 Reload is already 43% off for PS5 and Xbox

A steep discount on the two-month-old remake

By Cameron Faulkner

A monochrome anime figure of a young man looks up while apparently falling against a blue blackground Image: Atlus/Sega
Usually, it takes a while for new game releases to drop to nearly half off in price. For Persona 3 Reload, Atlus’ remake of the beloved title, it took less than two months. Amazon, Target, and Best Buy are each offering the game for $39.99 (was $69.99).

For those who might have played Persona 4 Golden, or Persona 5 Royal, and have wondered what all of the fuss is about Persona 3, Reload is certainly the flashiest edition to grab. Its graphics are jazzed-up for modern consoles, and its presentation pops with style.

Underneath the new visuals, our reviewer claims this remake is faithful to its roots, for better or worse. It builds off the original release, which offers up a riveting story and a memorable characters. However, it lacks the epilogue included in Persona 3 FES on the PS2, as well as Persona 3 Portable’s feature that lets the player choose between a male or female protagonist (Persona 3 Reload centers around a male protagonist).

Since the game launched, Atlus announced a wave of DLC available as part of a $34.99 Expansion Pass that, in September, will deliver the aforementioned, combat-focused epilogue featured in Persona 3 FES. In waves that will arrive sooner, you’ll be able to switch on music from other Persona games as you crawl through dungeons, as well as change your characters’ outfits. If you’re an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, one of the perks of that service is that you can pick up the Expansion Pass for free. Otherwise, on PlayStation and Xbox it costs $34.99.

