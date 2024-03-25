Humble’s $18 bundle includes FPS legend Quake 2 and 6 other retro-inspired shooters

“Boomer shooter” is the somewhat reductive (but undeniably catchy) term to describe the classic era of FPS games , the people who enjoyed them at release and who still enjoy them decades after their heyday. If you’re in that group that recognizes taking cover is for cowards, reloading is merely a suggestion, and reaching your potential sometimes means shooting a rocket at your feet, check out this bundle at Humble. You can get a collection of seven excellent retro (or retro-inspired) shooters on Steam for just $18.

The highlight of the bundle is Quake 2, which received a free comprehensive update last year courtesy of Nightdive Studios. This update of the id Software classic introduced sharper textures and models, ray tracing, widescreen support, and a myriad of quality-of-life updates to make this FPS more palatable to modern audiences. Nightdive’s version of Quake 2 seamlessly incorporates the Ground Zero, Reckoning, and Call of the Machine expansions, along with the N64 version, making this the best way to experience this watershed moment in FPS history.

A pair of other personal favorites included with this bundle are Prodeus, a fast-paced, hyperviolent shooter with a low-res design and a killer soundtrack, and Turbo Overkill, a neon-tinted love letter to 1990’s FPS game design that dares you to complete its levels as fast as possible. Some other awesome titles featured in this bundle include the Lovecraftian shooter Forgive Me Father 2, the combo-chaining speedrunner Ultrakill, and the offensive-on-purpose Postal: Brain Damaged.

As with any other Humble Bundle, a portion of each sale benefits a specific charity, but you can always change how much of your purchase goes to the developers or to Humble directly by using the “Adjust Donation” tab before you check out.