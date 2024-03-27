Jump into Avatar Legends and Root TTRPGs for just $25

Humble is offering an amazing deal for anyone looking to own a pair of excellent tabletop RPGs. Right now, you can get a $25 bundle that combines the core rulebooks plus a generous stack of supplementary materials for both Root and Avatar Legends, the TTRPG based on Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Focusing first on Avatar Legends, the $25 tier offered in the Best of Magpie Games Bundle includes the Core Rulebook and starter set, Wan Shi Tong’s Adventure Guide, and the one-shot adventure An Urgent Request. (It doesn’t include Uncle Iroh’s Adventure Guide, which Magpie recently debuted.)

As for the Root TTRPG system, you’ll get the core rulebook, as well as the Travelers & Outsiders and Clearing supplements, along with a printable map pack. In case you haven’t heard of this one, my colleague Charlie Hall refers to it as a wargame with a “cute animal facade.”

If it’s physical goods you seek (and not just printable PDFs) Humble is offering a $35 tier that features a physical copy of the Starter Set for Avatar Legends which includes a set of ten dice, a full-color map of the Four Nations, 21 combat action cards, and ten illustrated pre-generated character sheets. It also comes with everything listed above.

Note: This physical item can only be shipped to select countries, so just check that you live in an area noted on this bundle’s page before you commit to this tier.

This bundle was a good deal for just those two TTRPG systems, but you’ll also receive core rulebooks and source material for other Magpie Games titles. The $25 tier gets you PDFs for the dark fantasy TTRPG Bluebeard’s Bride, the superhero simulator Masks, and over a dozen other systems inspired by everything from medical dramas in The Ward to Shakespearean theatre in By No Means Vulgar.