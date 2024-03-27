Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey remains one of the greatest space movies, even as we approach the 55th birthday of its theatrical debut. It’s awe-inspiring, full of clever practical effects. It’s also terrifying, both for its disturbing vision of the great unknown and for showcasing the perils of naughty AI that knows too much, decades before it was something anyone truly had to think about. Maybe you’ve seen this film countless times already, or you’re intrigued after seeing the cheeky, yet heavy-handed references to the film in the opening sequence of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

I’m just here to tell you that you can get a free 4K digital copy of the movie over at Amazon Prime Video, per a recent deal alert from Wario64’s X (formerly known as Twitter) account. Once you’re signed in, you can select “Buy movie” in UHD quality to get it for free. It typically costs $14.99, so grab it while it’s still discounted.