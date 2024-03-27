One of our favorite gaming monitors is the 27-inch LG UltraGear 27GL83A-B. The reason why we’re reminding you of that is because this monitor currently costs less than it did during one of 2023’s biggest sale events, Prime Day. Originally $299.99, this 1440p gaming monitor has been discounted to just $209.99, presumably for a limited time. While this flat panel IPS monitor has sold for a bit less in the past ($199.99), we’d still recommend giving this deal a look if you’ve been looking to upgrade your 1080p display.

This 27-inch LG monitor features a 2560 x 1440 resolution, which is supported on PC, as well as Xbox Series X and PS5. It has a 144 Hz refresh rate when connected to PCs via DisplayPort or HDMI, though modern consoles you may connect through HDMI will top out at 120 Hz — still plenty smooth. It’s compatible with both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync to minimize screen tearing as well as latency between the GPU and monitor.

The stand packaged with this particular LG UltraGear is probably good enough for most people; it allows for height, tilt, and pivot adjustments. The monitor can also be rotated up to 90 degrees in either direction for vertical orientation. If you’d prefer to use your own mounting solution, like a monitor arm, this monitor features a 100 x 100 VESA mount, so just detach its stand, then fasten it to whichever one you end up buying.

There are plenty of monitors that offer more impressive performance and higher resolutions, but you’ll have a tough time finding a better deal on anything with similar specs from a more reliable manufacturer.