 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

This compact, powerful portable battery is just $35 for Amazon Prime members

Its USB-C port is fast enough to keep up with your Steam Deck

By Alice Jovanée

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A stock photo of the Zendure Power Bank Image: Zendure
Alice Jovanée (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

It’s tough to find a portable battery that’s got some speed in terms of wattage, but that isn’t too big. We found one at Amazon that matches this criteria, and thankfully, it doesn’t cost all that much. Zendure’s 10,000 mAh SuperMini X3 portable battery can keep your handheld topped off, be it a Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch, or an iPad, without being anywhere near as bulky as any of those items. This battery is normally $49.99, but Amazon Prime members can currently pick one up in silver for just $34.99.

This 10,000 mAh power bank features a pair of USB-A ports (one with 18 W output, and another with 15 W output), and a single USB-C port that’s capable of charging a device at 45 W, which just so happens to be the same wattage delivered by the Steam Deck’s official charger. The battery can be recharged at the same speed through this port, if you have a fast enough wall charger. To keep tabs on the battery’s charge, its handy LED displays the current charge level.

Weighing in at 200 grams and just shy of an inch thick, this power bank might seem a bit chunky at first glance, but it is a great alternative to higher capacity options that can weigh three times more, at least.

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

The Latest

Dropout’s new show Smartypants is bringing PowerPoint parties to your screen

By Carli Velocci
/ new
Standing in front of the Dragon’s Dogma 2 title card with its numeral 2 conspicuously missing, a bearded man in glasses and a white shirt holds his hand up with two fingers showing in the exact spot where the 2 should be.
Play

You can’t trust Dragon’s Dogma 2

By Clayton Ashley
/ new

Where to find all origami birds in Honkai: Star Rail

By Johnny Yu and Julia Lee
/ new

Crusader Kings 3’s new plagues absolutely rocked my royal house

By Cass Marshall
/ new

GTA Online update for the week of March 28

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

MLB The Show update accidentally makes players look like bobbleheads

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new