This compact, powerful portable battery is just $35 for Amazon Prime members

It’s tough to find a portable battery that’s got some speed in terms of wattage, but that isn’t too big. We found one at Amazon that matches this criteria, and thankfully, it doesn’t cost all that much. Zendure’s 10,000 mAh SuperMini X3 portable battery can keep your handheld topped off, be it a Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch, or an iPad, without being anywhere near as bulky as any of those items. This battery is normally $49.99, but Amazon Prime members can currently pick one up in silver for just $34.99.

This 10,000 mAh power bank features a pair of USB-A ports (one with 18 W output, and another with 15 W output), and a single USB-C port that’s capable of charging a device at 45 W, which just so happens to be the same wattage delivered by the Steam Deck’s official charger. The battery can be recharged at the same speed through this port, if you have a fast enough wall charger. To keep tabs on the battery’s charge, its handy LED displays the current charge level.

Weighing in at 200 grams and just shy of an inch thick, this power bank might seem a bit chunky at first glance, but it is a great alternative to higher capacity options that can weigh three times more, at least.