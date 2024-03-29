The stylish Keychron K8 is available for its lowest price ever

Keychron’s keyboards may not be as flashy as most models from Corsair or Razer, but it can’t be argued that they absolutely nail the basics. If you need a reliable daily driver with some extensive customization options, you can currently pick up the Keychron K8 from Amazon for its lowest price to date. Originally $69.99, the Keychron K8 is available for $56, but only if you click the on-page coupon before checkout.

The K8 is a tenkeyless layout keyboard (meaning that it doesn’t have a number pad tacked onto the right-hand side) that can pair with up to three devices via Bluetooth. It’s compatible with both Windows and Mac devices. This model of the K8 is equipped with Gateron brown optical switches out of the box, but these can be manually swapped out with different Gateron switches if you decide later on that you want a change in how they feel to type on. Best of all, it can be done solder-free. You just need to provide the switches.

One of this model’s highlight features is its wireless connectivity, but if you’re a gamer who wants less latency and NKRO (N-key rollover) so you can press as many keys at once as needed, you’ll want to plug it in via its included USB cable.

While Keychron makes a version of the K8 with RGB backlighting, this version is restricted to more limited (but still pretty nifty looking) white backlighting. One cool thing about Keychron keyboards in general is that they don’t require you to install an app to customize them. Instead, you can access Keychron’s browser-based Via software and make any desired changes. Then, your profiles and preferences will be stored in the K8’s firmware.

The Keychron K8 may lack RGB lighting present in other game-ready mechanical keyboards. But for just $56, you’re getting a more robust suite of features than pricier options like the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini that costs well over $100.