Of the many gaming subscriptions out there, the $11.99 per month Humble Choice is one of the good ones. That’s partially because Choice lets you keep and play PC games you received through the service, even if you choose to unsubscribe later on (unlike Xbox and PlayStation’s respective subscriptions). There are other benefits that I’ll explain below, but I won’t bury the lede any further.

April’s Choice lineup is good, with The Callisto Protocol headlining the batch of PC titles you’ll get. It’s great to get this game for under $20, let alone as part of a package alongside other several solid titles for just $11.99 (you’ll be charged this amount each month that follows, unless you cancel). The other title in this bundle that I can personally recommend is the atmospheric point-and-click adventure The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow.

As mentioned before, you’ll get other games with your subscription, other than The Callisto Protocol. Here’s the full list:

Victoria 3

Humankind: Definitive Edition

Fashion Police Squad

Terraformers

Symphony of War

Coromon

The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow

What’s a picture from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom doing here? Well, Humble recently added a big incentive to its Choice subscription, which is that subscribers get at least 5% off a wide range of Nintendo Switch digital games (you’ll save more the longer you remain a member, up to 10% if you’ve been a member for at least one year). When you click on a game you want, just check near its price to see if Humble Choice savings are available. Just by having the $11.99 per month subscription, you can easily get your money’s worth with its monthly batch of games and these Switch game discounts.